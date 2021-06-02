Datatec's Logicalis buys 5G integrator Siticom - TechCentral

Logicalis, the IT services arm of JSE-listed technology multinational Datatec, said on Wednesday that it has acquired Siticom, a “network transformation and modernisation specialist”, for an undisclosed sum.

“The investment strengthens Logicalis’s capability to deliver software-defined services to customers as they look to connect people and devices,” Datatec said in a statement.

Siticom was founded in 2010 and is a “leading player in the software-defined networking and 5G markets as an expert in communication networks and campus network solutions”.

The company has a team of 130 people in five German locations and develops “complex networking solutions for its customers, including some of the world’s largest telecommunications service providers, financial data providers and chemical plant infrastructure operators”.

Datatec said the acquisition will allow Logicalis to establish a pan-Europe, Middle East and Africa centre of expertise in advanced 5G networking and cloud technologies. — © 2021 NewsCentral Media