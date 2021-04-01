Dimension Data acquires Amazon cloud specialist Acacia - TechCentral

Dimension Data said on Thursday that it has acquired Acacia Cloud Solutions, a cloud implementation specialist that works closely with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

It’s the first deal to be announced by newly appointed Dimension Data CEO Werner Kapp, who recently replaced Grant Bodley in the hot seat at the IT services group. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

“The move cements Dimension Data’s commitment to invest in cloud services and solutions that meet the digital transformation and hybrid cloud requirements of organisations in the Middle East and Africa region in an increasingly competitive and digital business operating landscape,” the group said in a statement.

Acacia Cloud Solutions’ employees will become part of Dimension Data’s Intelligent Infrastructure practice

Kapp said Dimension Data’s acquisition of Acacia Cloud Solutions, and its global relationship with parent company, Japan’s NTT, “enhances” its ability to “localise the delivery of cloud-managed services, through significantly expanding our managed hybrid infrastructure services offering”.

Acacia CEO Carl Snyman and chief technology officer George Rushby said in the statement that the Dimension Data acquisition will allow their company to “build an AWS practice at scale that can keep pace with the market’s demand for cloud adoption”.

Acacia Cloud Solutions’ employees will become part of Dimension Data’s Intelligent Infrastructure practice. The Acacia name will be “retired” on 1 October. — © 2021 NewsCentral Media

