Dimension Data unpacks HXM - the driver of digital transformation - TechCentral

HR isn’t HR anymore — the practice of human capital management is evolving into “human experience management”, and it should be a cornerstone of any company’s digital transformation programme.

Human experience management, or HXM for short, is the idea that employee well-being is at the heart of a company’s success.

Jennifer Custers, principal practice and solutions head for human experience management at Dimension Data, joined the TechCentral podcast recently to unpack exactly why companies in South Africa should be excited about HXM and its potential – and what they can do with it.

In the podcast, Custers explains what HXM is and how to approach its implementation.

She then unpacks how the world of work has changed dramatically over the past year, thanks for the pandemic and associated lockdowns, and why she believes that HXM is key to companies accelerating their digital transformation projects as the world emerges from Covid.

How essential is it that employees feel valued, especially in the current environment?

What are the benefits of implementation an HXM model and how can companies take advantage of the new way of working?

How can Dimension Data assist in optimising and helping businesses achieve a better employee experience?

How are organisations remaining resilient and relevant while continuing to be agile?

Custers answers all these questions and more in this podcast. Don’t miss the discussion!