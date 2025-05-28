Discovery Bank systems restored after outage

Discovery Bank’s mobile app and online banking platforms have been restored following an outage on Wednesday that overflowed from scheduled maintenance the night before.

According to downdetector.co.za, complaints related to customers not being able to access Discovery’s systems starting rising shortly after 9am on Wednesday and peaked around lunchtime.

“Discovery Bank app and web platforms services are restored after an outage took longer to resolve than anticipated following scheduled overnight maintenance,” said a company spokesman.

According to the spokesman, Discovery Bank’s other channels, including its point-of-sale systems, were unaffected by the outage. The bank’s technical teams worked throughout the night to restore services.

“We take pride in our 99.99% availability track record, and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused to our clients,” said Discovery. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

