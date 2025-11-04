Discovery teams up with Google to launch AI-powered Vitality platform

Discovery Group has unveiled Vitality AI, a new artificial intelligence platform developed in partnership with Google, designed to make millions of people healthier through personalisation and data-driven insights.

Vitality AI will be made available to Discovery’s South African customers and offered in the other markets around the world where it operates, including the UK. It will also be made available through four global reinsurance providers.

Announcing the collaboration, Discovery co-founder and CEO Adrian Gore said the biggest gains in AI will come from “personalisation and contextualisation” – helping people take the right health actions at the right time based on their individual risk factors. He shared a stage on Tuesday with Google/Alphabet president and chief investment officer Ruth Porat.

Vitality AI marks a profound step-change for us. It’s early days, but the potential is extraordinary

“We’ve long been obsessed with making people healthier,” said Gore. “The simple idea is that when people get healthier, they benefit – and so do we. When our members thrive, we’re more profitable. That’s the power of the shared-value insurance model.”

The Vitality model, refined by Discovery over decades, uses incentives and behavioural science to encourage healthier lifestyles. AI is now supercharging that – and evidence suggests it will have a direct impact on the lifespan of those who sign on.

Gore noted, however, that the next step requires smarter engagement. “People need to do the right thing, in the right quantity, at the right time. To achieve that, we have to combine value, propensity and engagement – and data is at the heart of it.”

Using Gemini and Vertex AI, Discovery and Google have built a single platform that integrates previously scattered datasets – from smart devices, hospitals, doctors and more – into a unified system that can deliver personalised health insights at scale.

Layers of AI

Though the technology stack behind Vitality AI is “complex”, Gore said the customer experience has been intentionally kept simple. “It’s a beautiful interface that clearly lays out what people need to do next – powered by layers of advanced AI capability underneath.”

Discovery and Google executives said they envision AI that not only analyses risk but also communicates context, explains conditions and motivates behaviour change through tailored messaging and incentives.

Discovery said engaged clients will be able to save up to 33% on premiums, underscoring the expected impact. “Vitality AI marks a profound step-change for us,” Gore said. “It’s early days, but the potential is extraordinary.” — © 2025 NewsCentral Media

