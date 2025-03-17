Why businesses are ditching traditional telecoms for Voys

The telecommunications industry has long been dominated by rigid contracts that favour providers over businesses. In contrast, Voys is pioneering a contract-free VoIP solution that empowers companies with the freedom to scale their communication needs as required. Much like Shopify allows businesses to set up online stores without long-term commitments, or AWS provides scalable cloud computing without multi-year contracts, Voys is reshaping the VoIP landscape with a flexible, customer-first approach.

With a month-to-month service model, innovative technology like the Voys app and the Freedom Platform, and a commitment to transparency, Voys ensures that businesses stay connected – on their own terms.

The telecommunications industry plays a critical role in business operations, yet many providers still rely on rigid, long-term contracts that limit flexibility. In South Africa, this model often prioritises telecommunications companies over the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises. As the business landscape evolves, so, too, must the services that support it. Voys is leading this change by offering contract-free (month to month) VoIP solutions that prioritise customer freedom and adaptability.

Challenging the status quo

Traditional telecoms providers have long relied on extended contracts to secure their revenue streams with some ranging from one to three years. While this may benefit the provider, it often restricts businesses and individuals from making agile decisions. With technology advancing and business needs shifting rapidly, companies require communication solutions that allow them to scale up or down as needed.

A stronger comparison might be companies like Shopify, which allows businesses to set up online stores without long-term commitments, or Amazon Web Services, which provides scalable cloud computing without requiring businesses to lock into multi-year contracts. Similarly, Voys is reshaping the VoIP industry by eliminating middlemen and providing a service that is entirely developed in-house. This ensures that customers receive a seamless, high-quality experience without being tied down by inflexible agreements.

A new approach to business communication

Founded in the Netherlands but designed for everywhere, Voys has expanded its footprint across Europe and into South Africa. In early 2025, Voys will be operating in eight countries, including Austria, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, France and Spain, serving more than 19 000 businesses worldwide and growing. This growth reflects a demand for solutions that empower businesses rather than constrain them.

Unlike many providers that require lengthy commitments, Voys offers a month-to-month service model. This allows businesses to adjust their communication needs in real time, whether they are scaling operations or navigating periods of reduced activity. With no cancellation penalties or lock-in clauses, Voys ensures that businesses retain control over their communication infrastructure.

Innovation at the core

Apart from the service model, Voys has developed its VoIP products from the ground up, ensuring that every aspect is designed with modern businesses in mind. Key offerings include:

The Voys app : Transform your cellphone into a powerful VoIP device with the Voys app. Activate it, choose your number – landline or mobile – and that's what callers see. Seamless, flexible and truly ingenious. Voys agrees!

The Freedom Platform : Freedom is the Voys cloud-based communication platform that lets businesses manage calls effortlessly from any desktop or laptop. Scalable for teams of any size, it requires minimal infrastructure – making it a greener, more cost-effective solution.

CRM Integrations: Voys has partnered with Red Cactus to offer seamless CRM integration, giving businesses deeper client insights, improved communication and more efficient workflows.

Upcoming WhatsApp integration: An all-in-one communication tool that allows businesses to manage multiple customer interactions from a single interface, enhancing efficiency and streamlining operations.

The integration of WhatsApp into the Freedom Platform is a gamechanger for businesses that rely on multiple communication channels. With this feature, companies will be able to respond to customer inquiries quickly, maintain clear records of conversations and provide a unified experience across platforms. This addition reinforces Voys’ commitment to innovation and continuous improvement.

Reliable connectivity in an unstable power environment

Load shedding remains a persistent challenge for South African businesses, often disrupting essential operations. Voys addresses this issue with a robust infrastructure designed to maintain connectivity even during power outages. With 99% uptime and strategically placed servers, businesses can rely on Voys to keep communication channels open, ensuring uninterrupted service regardless of external challenges. A great example is if your desktop or laptop is down, simply toggle to your app and continue with business as usual! Easy as that.

Businesses that depend on consistent customer interactions cannot afford to be offline. Traditional telecoms providers often leave businesses scrambling for backup power solutions, but Voys’ cloud-based system mitigates this risk. Whether employees are working remotely or in-office, they remain connected, ensuring operational continuity.

A customer-centric model

Voys sets itself apart with flexible, contract-free service focused on quality and customer satisfaction. Businesses can scale as needed, knowing Voys is always ready to support them. With transparent, upfront pricing – no hidden fees – Voys fosters trust and long-term relationships in a business world that values adaptability.

Scaling for the future

The future of business communication is flexibility, and Voys is setting this standard of delight. As hybrid work models become more prevalent, businesses need solutions that enable seamless communication across multiple locations and devices. Voys’ offerings are designed to meet these needs, ensuring that companies remain agile in an ever-changing market.

Beyond technology, Voys is committed to fostering a customer-first culture. The company actively engages with its user base to understand pain points and develop features that address real-world business challenges. This continuous feedback loop ensures that Voys remains at the forefront of innovation in the telecoms industry.

As the telecoms sector continues to evolve, businesses require providers that understand and support their need for flexibility. Voys is at the forefront of this shift, offering an innovative, transparent and customer-first approach to VoIP services. By eliminating contracts, integrating cutting-edge technology and ensuring reliable connectivity, Voys empowers businesses to communicate effectively – on their own terms.

About Voys

Voys is a pioneer in cloud-based VoIP technology, helping businesses break free of traditional telephony constraints. With a robust and secure communication platform, Voys delivers crystal-clear calls, seamless CRM integrations and reliable service – even during power outages. Designed for the digital age, Voys is the smart choice for businesses looking to futureproof their communication. Visit voys.co.za to learn more.