Domains.co.za introduces complete domain protection service

Domains.co.za, a trusted South African provider of domain name registrations and web hosting, has announced its newest offering: Domain Protection. This comprehensive security, privacy and performance add-on is available to any of its domain name customers for just R69/year*.

As domain-related threats such as hijacking, cyberattacks and data scraping continue to rise, businesses are increasingly exposed to risks that can lead to downtime, lost traffic and reputational harm. Domain Protection provides domain owners with a simple, cost-effective way to reduce these risks while strengthening overall domain performance.

The Domain Protection package includes:

Two-factor authentication

Domain transfer lock

Anycast DNS in 62 global locations

A 1 000% uptime guarantee

Whois privacy

*Terms and conditions apply. Domain name registration is not included.

What Domain Protection delivers

Protection against domain theft: Unauthorised updates or transfers can result in the loss of a valuable domain name. Domain Protection includes two-factor authentication for sensitive changes, along with a built-in domain transfer lock. This ensures that no updates or transfers can take place without the account holder’s approval.

Protection against domain theft: Unauthorised updates or transfers can result in the loss of a valuable domain name. Domain Protection includes two-factor authentication for sensitive changes, along with a built-in domain transfer lock. This ensures that no updates or transfers can take place without the account holder's approval.

Faster, more reliable global performance: With Anycast DNS nameservers in 62 locations worldwide, visitors are automatically routed to the nearest available network point. For businesses, this means: Faster domain response times Improved performance for international visitors. Greater reliability, backed by a 1 000% uptime guarantee. If one location encounters an issue, traffic is automatically rerouted to keep the domain online and accessible.

With Anycast DNS nameservers in 62 locations worldwide, visitors are automatically routed to the nearest available network point. For businesses, this means:

Built-in protection against large-scale online attacks: DDoS and botnet attacks can overwhelm websites and e-mail services, leading to costly downtime. Domain Protection helps absorb and distribute malicious traffic across multiple global nodes, reducing strain and minimising the risk of outages.

Built-in protection against large-scale online attacks: DDoS and botnet attacks can overwhelm websites and e-mail services, leading to costly downtime. Domain Protection helps absorb and distribute malicious traffic across multiple global nodes, reducing strain and minimising the risk of outages.

A safety net for missed renewals: If a domain expires, the recovery process can be both stressful and expensive. Domain Protection customers receive up to 50% off redemption fees during the recovery period, helping to reduce the financial impact of reclaiming a domain.

Enhanced privacy and reduced spam: Domain registrations require certain contact details to be submitted. With Whois privacy included as standard in the Domain Protection package, personal information such as your name, e-mail address and phone number is kept hidden from public view.

The result is fewer spam e-mails, fewer unsolicited sales calls and a reduced risk of scams or identity misuse.

Domains.co.za CEO Wayne Diamond shared the vision behind the launch:

“A domain name is the heart of any company’s brand, and cybercriminals are always looking for ways to exploit that. While we include strong security measures as standard in all our solutions, it’s clear that customers are looking for an extra layer of defence. Domain Protection is our answer to this.”

For just R69/year*, Domain Protection brings together security, speed and privacy in one complete solution. It can be added during the registration of a new domain or activated at any time for an existing domain through the Domains.co.za customer dashboard.

To find out more or to enable Domain Protection, visit Domains.co.za.

About Domains.co.za

