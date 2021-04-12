Driving business improvement with conversation analytics - TechCentral

Conversation analytics has come a long way since its introduction. No longer is it constrained to the walls of traditional quality assurance.

It is important to consider how, when used correctly, your conversation analytics strategy can use your organisation’s objectives to transform legacy call centres into forward-looking value centres. While some behaviours become best practices for implementing an effective customer experience strategy, others can put your organisation at risk. With the right technology, companies can see what’s working and which areas of the business need improvement.

Leveraging conversation analytics on the wealth of customer interactions gives you a better understanding for how customers feel towards various aspects of your organisation — it makes it easier to uncover and understand what matters most to customers and agents with data-supported confidence.

By capturing and analysing every customer interaction, conversation analytics allows your business to discover what customers want. You not only learn what each individual customer is saying, you also see trending data, helping identify issues to be addressed before they become real problems. This unlocks a world of opportunity for improving CX.

You can monitor and analyse the context of communications, in addition to the content. You can categorise and tag language that exhibits certain emotions, as well as the words and phrases before and after that provide insight into causes and responses from both agents and customers. In addition, conversation analytics performs advanced acoustical analysis that measures stress levels, voice, speed of speech and other variables, and can score agents on the empathy and agitation they express.

‘Gold nuggets’

Once thought to be solely the domain of the contact centre, the “gold nugget” insights buried deep within your customer conversations provide opportunities for process and policy improvement in virtually every corner of your business.

In this white paper, Driving Business Improvement with Conversation Analytics, the team at CallMiner elevates the discussion from one about technology to one about realising enterprise-wide value by improving:

Product, by uncovering flaws and opportunities for feature improvements;

Invoicing, by revealing confusing language, policies or terms;

Sales, by illuminating tactics that work — and don’t; and

Customer experience, by learning the voice of the customer — and of your brand.

Of course, there remain many contact centre and customer service efficiencies to be gained through conversation analytics, but those are just the tip of the iceberg of the business value that can be unlocked through conversation analytics.

Get your free copy of Driving Business Improvement with Conversation Analytics to find out more.