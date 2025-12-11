Endless possibilities with Adapt IT Telecoms’ unified VAS platform

Modern communication service providers (CSPs) face a growing problem: complexity. Operational complexity driven by years of layered legacy systems, multiple vendors and siloed value-added service (VAS) environments. Sound familiar? If so, you are not alone. These systems are often fragmented and siloed, making it harder to innovate and more expensive to operate.

Adapt IT Telecoms’ NextGen value-added service suite provides the solution. It is designed to simplify what has become overly complicated. Think of it as moving from many small, disconnected pieces to one powerful, unified platform. The result is streamlined operations, improved network performance and happier customers. One platform really can deliver endless possibilities.

The challenge of fragmented systems

Across the continent, CSPs repeatedly cite the struggle to manage complex ecosystems involving multiple vendors and siloed systems. This fragmentation creates several problems, including:

High costs: Maintaining legacy infrastructure is expensive and inefficient.

Performance bottlenecks: Relying on multiple systems creates bottlenecks that impact overall network performance.

The need for change is clear. Moving to a consolidated, cloud-native VAS platform is essential for CSPs who want to modernise operations, optimise resources and improve customer experiences across every service.

A unified platform for next-generation value-added services

Adapt IT Telecoms’ next-generation value-added service suite, powered by v.Services, was built to eliminate fragmentation. Instead of operating numerous standalone solutions, CSPs gain one coordinated, modular platform that handles every component of the VAS ecosystem with consistency, reliability and speed.

Because it is built using a modular design, each component fits neatly into the system and can be customised as needed. This allows CSPs to create their own configurations without disrupting live services. Operations become faster, system maintenance becomes simpler and investment returns improve.

“Telecom innovation is accelerating, but many CSPs are constrained by architectures that cannot keep pace. A unified VAS platform enables them to innovate faster while reducing operational strain,” says Matthew Seabrook, business unit leader at Adapt IT Telecoms – NextGen VAS.

By modernising legacy systems through a single, coordinated solution, Adapt IT Telecoms helps CSPs stay agile. This keeps subscribers connected and satisfied while reducing unexpected costs or downtime.

Key solutions from Adapt IT Telecoms and what they do

1. Call and voice services

Subscribers expect reliability, continuity and convenience, especially when voice interactions are interrupted or delayed. Call completion tools such as Notify Me, Visual Voicemail and Missed Call Alerts ensure users never lose touch. The call me back service lets customers request calls even when they’re out of credit, building loyalty while creating new monetisation opportunities.

With interactive voice response (IVR), customers can handle tasks themselves. Quick self-service options mean less pressure on your support centres and faster results for end users. Taken together, these voice and call-management capabilities help CSPs modernise traditional services into flexible, revenue-generating tools

2. Messaging and engagement solutions

Communication is at the heart of every telecom operation. The suite enables CSPs to manage large-scale communications across a variety of messaging channels, while maintaining a consistent quality of service

With bulk messaging, CSPs can launch large campaigns effortlessly. The SMSC ensures reliable delivery, while the SMS firewall filters out malicious content in real time. CSPs can also monetise alerts with targeted message insertions, creating incremental revenue streams without disrupting the user journey.

3. Location-based services

Location intelligence is increasingly important across telecoms, enterprise services and public safety. That is the power of location-based services. The Gateway Mobile Location Centre (GMLC) provides controlled access to subscriber 2G & 3G location information for authorised applications, while the Evolved Serving Mobile Location Centre (eSMLC) provides next-level accuracy for 4G. This precision supports everything from IoT applications to emergency responses and smart city projects.

4. Core network control

At the heart of reliable telecom services are Adapt IT Telecoms’ core network tools. Authentication, authorisation and accounting ensures secure subscriber access, accurate charging and policy enforcement. The policy manager helps flow control between 4G and 5G systems, while middleware simplifies interoperability between VAS elements and the core network for a seamless experience.

Finally, deep-packet inspection provides granular traffic visibility, enabling congestion management, improved routing and early detection of anomalies.

Benefits for CSPs and partners

A unified VAS platform delivers significant advantages for both CSPs and partners.

For communication service providers: NextGen VAS makes it possible to modernise backend systems without customer disruption. CSPs can launch services faster, reduce maintenance costs and unlock new revenue through smarter customer engagement. The platform evolves with emerging technologies, ensuring networks remain future-ready while delivering more reliable services and leaner operations.

“The ability to deliver value-added services under one brand, backed by our robust technology, empowers partners to expand faster and deliver more innovation to their customers,” says Seabrook.

The future is unified

The future of telecom belongs to those who simplify. Adapt IT Telecoms’ NextGen VAS Suite helps CSPs innovate faster, cut costs and significantly reduce time-to-market compared to traditional multi-vendor setups. Rethink how VAS supports your strategy by streamlining your ecosystem and scaling with confidence. One unified platform can transform your network and elevate customer experiences. Explore the NextGen VAS Suite today.