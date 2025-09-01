Engie Kathu CEO steps up to drive South Africa’s independent power agenda

The department of electricity & energy has appointed a new head of the Independent Power Producers Office (IPPO).

Precious Mmabakwena Edward, who started on Monday, brings considerable experience working in South Africa’s power generation sector, having focused on both energy production using fossil fuels and renewable energy during her career.

She is currently CEO of the Engie’s Kathu Solar Park, one of South Africa’s first multibillion-rand concentrated solar power projects developed under government’s Renewable Energy Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme.

The office was established to provide solutions to South Africa’s severe electricity supply constraints

The department said in a statement that for the past 15 years, the IPPO has been the “engine room” behind South Africa’s large-scale renewable energy procurement.

The office was established to provide solutions to South Africa’s severe electricity supply constraints by procuring new energy generation capacity from independent power producers.

Its mandate is to provide specific services for the renewable energy producers’ programme: professional advisory, procurement management, and monitoring, evaluation and contract management services. These services have helped introduce competition to a market historically monopolised by Eskom.

‘Just energy transition’

The department said that under Edward, the IPPO will focus on transformation and inclusivity in the energy sector and drive local manufacturing and industrialisation aligned with the South African Renewable Energy Masterplan.

The office will also maximise socioeconomic development benefits in future procurement rounds and introduce procurement models that strengthen security of supply, affordability and alignment with South Africa’s priorities under the “just energy transition” programme, it said. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: