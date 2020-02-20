Epsidon acquires converged IP distributor Nology - TechCentral

Epsidon Technology Holdings has acquired Nology, a specialist distributor of converged Internet protocol solutions to service providers, network operators, systems integrators and resellers in Southern Africa.

Nology, which was founded 18 years ago, distributes brands including Yealink, Zyxel, MikroTik, 3CX, Technicolor and Axiros. It is a device management provider to Internet service providers and network operators in the region.

Nology will retain its independence within the Epsidon group, operating autonomously and retaining its brand.

“The converged communication market is experiencing much higher growth than the traditional ICT markets, and this will present opportunities for our partners to look at new revenue streams in these high-growth areas,” said Debbie Abrahall, MD of First Distribution, a division of Epsidon, in a statement.

Nology MD Karel Leuschner said the deal will allow the company to take advantage of Epsidon’s footprint in West and East Africa, the Indian Ocean Islands and Southern Africa to accelerate its African expansion strategy.

The value of the transaction has not been disclosed. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media