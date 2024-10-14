Eskom marks 200 days without load shedding

South Africa recorded the 200th day of constant electricity supply since state power utility Eskom halted load shedding on 26 March.

The uninterrupted supply is the result of an operational recovery plan, which has reduced unplanned outages by about 8.6%, Eskom said in a statement on Sunday. Energy availability also improved by 7.7%, it said.

“In preparation for a competitive electricity market, this is a significant milestone to ensure energy security” and attract investment to South Africa, Eskom CEO Dan Marokane said.

The utility is also on track to reach 206 days free of outages on 18 October, which would be the longest streak since October 2019, he said. — (c) 2024 Bloomberg LP

