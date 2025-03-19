Eskom announces overnight load shedding

Eskom has once again implemented load shedding, this time at a less-severe level 2. It has again blamed the loss of generating units for the latest outages.

“While we have made notable progress in our generation recovery efforts, Eskom faced the loss of five generation units before the peak period. Consequently, stage 2 load shedding was implemented at 6.25pm and will remain in effect until 5am tomorrow.

“We continue to prioritise planned maintenance to strengthen system reliability ahead of the winter months, while ensuring adherence to environmental and licensing conditions,” it said.

“In light of the ongoing system constraints, we urge the public to use electricity sparingly. Eskom sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused and will continue to provide updates as required.” — (c) 2025 NewsCentral Media

