Nersa approves Eskom tariffs – here’s how much more you’ll pay

Energy regulator Nersa has approved Eskom’s retail tariffs and structural adjustment applications (ERTSA) for the 2025 financial year.

From 1 April, tariffs for Eskom direct customers will increase by 12.74%. Tariffs for municipalities will go up by 11.32%, effective 1 July. Municipalities usually pass these increased on to homes and businesses, though these increases don’t always exactly match the increase from Eskom.

“The difference in percentage is brought about by the difference in the implementation dates of Eskom direct customers and municipalities buying from Eskom,” Nersa said in a statement on Monday.

“According to the ERTSA methodology, Eskom must recover the full allowed revenue within its financial year, which is from April to March. However, the municipal financial year is from July to June.”

The approved average tariff increases for the respective customer categories are outlined in the table below.

According to Nersa, ERTSA is a culmination of the completed sixth multiyear price determination (MYPD6) revenue determination process, in which Eskom allocates the recovery of approved revenues to its different customer categories.

“The decision has taken into consideration the comments raised by stakeholders, which include the impact of the approved retail tariff plan, the development of a long-term strategy to deal with the cross-subsidies, consideration for different cost structures, Eskom’s dominance and the limited consultation period,” said Nersa. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

