Eskom’s 40% price hike plan to face MPs’ scrutiny

Parliament will debate a proposal by Eskom that could see electricity tariffs rise as much as 40% next year, according to a statement from the Democratic Alliance.

National assembly speaker Thoko Didiza confirmed officials will discuss the legality of the energy regulator’s decision to allow Eskom to add an R8-billion “make-up tariff” next year.

The state-run company is also planning to request energy regulator Nersa approve a further 36% increase in electricity tariffs in 2025. Electricity prices have roughly tripled in South Africa over the past 14 years, even as sustained power cuts stagnated growth.

‘Horrendous’

“The potential impact of a 40% electricity tariff increase is horrendous for South Africans already struggling under a cost-of-living crisis,” Kevin Mileham, a DA MP, said in the statement.

If the regulator grants Eskom’s request, the population will be forced to choose between buying food and making electricity payments, he added. — (c) 2024 Reuters