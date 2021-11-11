Fortinet again a leader in WAN edge infrastructure: Gartner

Nasdaq-listed Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, has announced its position as a leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure, placing highest in the leaders quadrant for its ability to execute. This marks the second year in a row that Fortinet has been recognised as a leader for Fortinet Secure SD-WAN. Fortinet believes that its dedication to SD-WAN innovation and ability to support and secure work-from-anywhere has contributed to its position in this year’s Gartner Magic Quadrant.

Five years ago, Fortinet led the industry when it pioneered a security-driven networking approach to SD-WAN to ensure consistent security and high performance for enterprises worldwide. Our dedication to continuous secure SD-WAN innovation has now led us to be the first vendor to integrate ZTNA with SD-WAN to empower the hybrid work era. We believe that our placement as a leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure is a testament to our ability to meet evolving customer needs across any use case, deployment size or vertical, with a solution that is secure, flexible and scalable. — John Maddison, executive vice president of products and chief marketing officer at Fortinet

Fortinet Secure SD-WAN addresses key use cases

Fortinet Secure SD-WAN is designed to address a variety of customer use cases, including:

Empowering work-from-anywhere: The work-from-anywhere model that was adopted during the Covid pandemic is predicted to become the norm for many organisations, even as offices reopen. Remote workers’ quality of experience as well as security are top of mind for organisations. With built-in zero-trust network access (ZTNA) access proxy function at no additional cost, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN ensures superior user experience, advanced security and complete visibility across all users, applications and devices on or off the network. With Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, organisations are also able to eliminate device sprawl and enforce one policy consistently across all edges to protect the entire attack surface.

Committed to meeting customer needs

During the rapid shift to remote work last year, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN allowed new and existing customers worldwide to quickly adapt to new work requirements and ensure secure, consistent and high-performance connectivity for all users and devices on and off network — regardless of where they were located. Fortinet remains committed to delivering a secure SD-WAN solution that not only meets current customer requirements, but is built to address new and emerging use cases in the future.

Earlier this year, Fortinet was also named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure for the second year in a row. The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice is a recognition of vendors in this market by verified end-user professionals, taking into account both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings.

