From AI hype to measurable impact: Nexus Data’s framework for lasting value

Over the past several years, companies have poured significant resources into data analytics and artificial intelligence, investing in platforms, hiring expert teams and driving ambitious adoption programmes.

Yet, despite these efforts, many still struggle to justify the return on these investments. The promise of transformative insights and competitive advantage too often gives way to vague outcomes and indeterminate value. The challenge is no longer about whether to invest in data and AI, but how to ensure these investments deliver tangible business value.

Nexus Data was founded to close the gap between business and data. Neither a software vendor nor a report-driven consultancy, it acts as a business partner, ensuring data and AI investments deliver value. Every initiative is tied directly to business strategy and outcomes whether driving growth, reducing costs, managing risk or improving customer experience.

The Nexus Data journey

By 2020, the founding team had grown frustrated with a recurring scenario. Across industries and continents, companies were pouring both financial and physical resources into data initiatives without seeing any results. Sitting in boardrooms, chief financial officers and financial directors demanded evidence of value while data teams spoke in models, platforms and roadmaps. Even at the same table, the two groups spoke past one another. We also see this as one of the main reasons why so many data leaders still struggle to get a seat at the table, which is often one of the challenges they must deal with.

Nexus Data was created to bridge the organisational divide. The company believes that in business, the only language that truly matters is the language of value. As co-founder Karl Dinkelmann has explained: “It is not about failing fast. It is about proving value quickly.” That principle remains central to Nexus Data’s mission.

Why AI fails without value foundations

The hype surrounding AI has tempted many leadership teams to launch ambitious programmes without first building trust in their data or clarity around how value will be measured. These projects also fail due to organisations chasing the technology rather than finding the optimal solution to their challenges and opportunities. Data teams often demonstrate technical brilliance and know how the technology works, but executives struggle to connect these AI projects to commercial outcomes such as revenue growth, operational efficiency or increased customer experience. Business, therefore, then does not understand the full investment that is required which includes foundational initiatives such as data quality and data governance, and the data teams have not always considered the business and IT collaboration that is required to realise the value from these investments.

The Rappid value cycle

At the centre of Nexus Data’s work is the Rappid value cycle, a methodology detailed in the Amazon bestseller Drive Rappid Results from Data by Nexus Data leaders Zjaén Coetzee and Karl Dinkelmann. Unlike conceptual maturity models that simply describe an organisation’s stage of development, the Rappid value cycle offers a roadmap for turning investment into sustained business growth by considering the organisation’s readiness to realise value.

Its principle is clear: data analytics and AI matter only if they create measurable outcomes. Each stage of the cycle ensures that initiatives are tied directly to tangible results, from revenue gains to cost savings to improved customer experience. Leaders gain what Nexus Data calls “data-confidence”, the ability to interrogate initiatives, demand accountability and invest wisely without needing to be technical experts.

This is Nexus Data

Nexus Data partners with top-tier companies where success is critical and ambitions are bold. Its clients range from financial institutions under regulatory pressure to global mining firms focused on safety and sustainability, retailers competing on thin margins, cost-sensitive manufacturers, and software as a service firms scaling worldwide. For these executives, data is not a side project but central to strategy, performance and long-term resilience. When Nexus Data partners with an organisation, its team works alongside leadership to ensure strategies and goals deliver the results boards expect. This approach has guided work across geographies including South Africa, the Americas, Canada and Australia.

Leadership at the core

Nexus Data stands out for its focus on leadership. It helps executives take ownership of data as a strategic responsibility, linking initiatives to outcomes, shaping data-driven cultures and embedding governance. This approach ensures data delivers lasting value by building resilience, capability and continuous improvement.

Why this matters now

Global investment in AI is accelerating. Boards are pressing for accountability. Regulators are demanding stronger governance. Customers expect increasingly personalised, seamless experiences. The pressure on leadership teams has never been greater.

Nexus Data’s view is that tomorrow’s top performers will not be defined by the size of their datasets or the sophistication of their algorithms. They will succeed by executing with discipline, holding leaders accountable and tracking outcomes in real time.

The choice for leaders

For companies navigating the AI boom, the choice is stark. They can continue to experiment in silos, hoping individual projects justify their costs, or they can adopt a structured roadmap like the Rappid value cycle, which replaces guesswork with accountability and transforms ambition into sustainable growth.

Nexus Data has already demonstrated that with the right leadership, clarity and trust, data and AI can deliver measurable outcomes.

