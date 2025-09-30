NEWORDER and ThreatNG: enterprise-grade protection for every business

Headlines are filled with companies torn apart by cyberattacks. A single breach can expose thousands of records, ransomware can freeze operations instantly and millions can vanish in hours. Customers walk away, trust collapses and brands that took decades to build can be destroyed overnight.

For business owners, these are not distant stories. They are urgent warnings. Cybercrime does not respect borders, industries or company size. Whether you run a multinational enterprise or a small local business, the moment you connect to the internet, you are already a target.

The dangerous gamble

Despite this reality, countless companies still gamble with their cyberdefences. They tell themselves that criminals only target the “big guys”, or that their business is too small to matter. They delay action until an incident occurs. By then, the cost is crushing, resulting in financial loss, reputational damage, broken customer trust and, in many cases, the survival of the company itself.

“Waiting to act is the most expensive decision you can make.”

False security in a crowded market

The problem is made worse by a crowded cybersecurity market filled with providers who overpromise and underdeliver. Many sell flashy tools, quick fixes and one-size-fits-all reports that offer little real protection. Business owners believe they are secure, when in reality they remain wide open to attack.

Cybercriminals, on the other hand, are highly organised and relentless. They are constantly scanning for forgotten servers, outdated technology, misconfigured cloud apps, leaked credentials or even personal information from employees’ social media. Every overlooked detail becomes an open door for exploitation.

“A false sense of security is more dangerous than none at all.”

A warning from NEWORDER

Marthinus Engelbrecht, CEO of NEWORDER, delivers a clear warning. NEWORDER is a globally recognised tactical cybersecurity brand, certified under ISO27001 and ISO9001 and built on the principle that cybersecurity is not a product but a discipline.

“In a world where every second counts, cybersecurity demands more than reactive measures; it demands performance. At NEWORDER, we fuse tactical cyber protection with a lifestyle rooted in discipline, focus and high-impact execution. If you are serious about defending your digital world, it is time to live the cybersecure lifestyle with a partner that trains, thinks and acts like an attacker.”

As the demand for cybersecurity expertise explodes, so does the need for companies to see their entire external attack surface exactly as attackers do. Until now, only large corporates could afford this level of visibility. Meanwhile, cybercrime is at record highs and every business holds data that criminals want. The hard truth is that most SMEs, and even many corporates, cannot justify the investment. Instead, they gamble and hope nothing happens. But when it does, the cost in financial loss and reputational damage is far greater than the price of prevention.”

“Hope is not a cyberdefence strategy.”

What attackers see

Your external attack surface is everything criminals can uncover about your organisation online. It goes far beyond the obvious targets like your website or email servers.

It includes old subdomains, outdated technology stacks, exposed cloud applications, sensitive code uploaded to the internet or even employee details available through social platforms.

Attackers do not need permission to investigate these weaknesses. They are already searching, mapping and planning. The question is not whether they can find you, but whether you know what they see.

“If you cannot see your risks, attackers already can.”

Making enterprise-grade security accessible

Large corporations once had a monopoly on advanced cyber visibility, leaving smaller businesses dangerously exposed. NEWORDER set out to change that.

Through an exclusive global partnership with ThreatNG, we now provide enterprise-grade cyber risk evaluations to companies of all sizes, anywhere in the world.

As part of a global cyber awareness initiative, NEWORDER is offering a three-month cyber risk evaluation for just US$499. Covering one top-level domain with no limit on assets or devices, this service uncovers exactly what attackers can already see about your organisation.

“See your business the way hackers already do.”

Beyond technology

Technology alone will never keep you safe. Reports are often overwhelming, too technical and difficult to translate into action. Many businesses are left paralysed, aware of risks but unsure how to respond.

NEWORDER delivers the cyber risk evaluation as a managed service. We do not simply hand over findings. We explain what they mean, why they matter, and provide a clear remediation roadmap that empowers leaders to act decisively.

“Data without action is just a countdown to failure.”

From awareness to action

Visibility is the first step, but it is not enough. Once you know where your exposures are, you need to prove how they stand up against a real-world attack. This is where NEWORDER’s Red Team service comes in.

Red Team specialists simulate live cyberattacks against your environment, testing whether vulnerabilities identified in the evaluation can be exploited. This gives businesses the complete picture: what hackers can see, what they can do and what needs to be prioritised for defence.

“Knowing your risks means nothing unless you test them”

Final warning

Cybercrime is relentless, growing more aggressive by the day. The financial and reputational costs of ignoring it are catastrophic. Yet, protection is no longer out of reach.

With the partnership between NEWORDER and ThreatNG, businesses everywhere can now access the same visibility once reserved for corporates. You can finally see your risks through the eyes of an attacker, take action to close the gaps and validate your defences before it is too late.

The decision is yours: continue gambling with your cyberdefences or take control now.

“You can gamble with hackers, but they never play fair.”

About NEWORDER

NEWORDER is a tactical cybersecurity company built on the principle that attackers do not follow the rules. Traditional defences alone are not enough, which is why our approach mirrors the adversary: calculated, precise and always one step ahead.

We go beyond scans and tools by executing real-world offensive techniques to uncover hidden vulnerabilities, simulate advanced threat scenarios and expose weaknesses others overlook. Our work is guided by the belief that only by thinking like attackers can true cyber resilience be achieved.

While others react, NEWORDER equips organisations to respond with tactical clarity, operational control and unmatched speed. Learn more at www.newordergroup.net and www.threatngsecurity.com. Or fill in the Cyber Risk Review interest form.