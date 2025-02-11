NEWORDER partners with Qualys to revolutionise cybersecurity strategies

In this era of sophisticated cyberthreats, traditional methods of managing attack surfaces have become inadequate.

Recognising the necessity of understanding attackers’ perspectives, NEWORDER has announced a strategic partnership with Qualys, a pioneer in cloud-based security and compliance solutions.

Founded in 1999, Qualys has established itself as a leader in the cybersecurity industry, serving more than 10 000 subscription customers worldwide across more than 130 countries. Notably, 70% of the Forbes Global 50 companies rely on Qualys’s solutions to safeguard their digital assets.

This partnership aims to enhance NEWORDER’s tactical approach to cybersecurity by integrating Qualys’s industry-leading technologies into our services. By leveraging Qualys’s comprehensive cloud platform, NEWORDER will provide clients with advanced vulnerability management, continuous monitoring and real-time threat detection.

“To effectively combat cyberthreats, it’s imperative to adopt the perspective of the attacker,” said NEWORDER CEO Marthinus Engelbrecht. “Traditional methods are no longer sufficient. Our collaboration with Qualys allows us to enhance our tactical approach, offering our clients unparalleled protection against evolving cyberthreats.”

Enhancing security with Qualys’s Attack Surface Management and Enterprise TruRisk Platform

A key component of this partnership is the integration of Qualys’s Attack Surface Management solutions. These solutions provide comprehensive visibility into both internal and external assets, allowing organisations to identify and manage potential vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. By understanding the attack surface from an adversary’s perspective, NEWORDER can proactively address security gaps and reduce risk.

Furthermore, the incorporation of Qualys’s Enterprise TruRisk Platform allows NEWORDER to measure, communicate and eliminate cyber risk across the extended enterprise. This platform provides a unified view of the entire cyber-risk posture, enabling efficient aggregation and measurement of risk factors and facilitating proactive risk mitigation strategies.

The integration of Qualys’s solutions will empower NEWORDER to deliver:

Comprehensive asset visibility: Gain a unified view of all IT assets, both on-premises and in the cloud, ensuring no vulnerabilities go unnoticed.

Gain a unified view of all IT assets, both on-premises and in the cloud, ensuring no vulnerabilities go unnoticed. Proactive threat detection: Identify and address potential threats before they can be exploited, reducing the risk of data breaches.

Identify and address potential threats before they can be exploited, reducing the risk of data breaches. Automated compliance management: Streamline compliance processes with real-time monitoring and reporting, ensuring adherence to industry standards and regulations.

This partnership underscores NEWORDER’s commitment to staying ahead of cyber adversaries by adopting innovative strategies and leveraging best-in-class technologies. Clients can expect enhanced security postures, reduced risk and greater confidence in their defences against cyberthreats.

About NEWORDER

NEWORDER is a leading cybersecurity brand that provides proactive tactical cyber protection. We combine advanced cybersecurity practices with a deep understanding of the evolving threat landscape to help businesses build resilience against cyber incidents. Our core services include CISO-as-a-Service, skilled penetration testing, attack surface management and more.

About Qualys

Qualys is a pioneer and leading cloud-based security and compliance solutions provider. Founded in 1999, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers and serves over 10 000 subscription customers worldwide. The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated apps help businesses simplify security operations and lower the cost of compliance by delivering critical security intelligence on demand.