From seats to outcomes – why enterprise software is being repriced

The recent volatility across global software markets has been labelled a “SaaSpocalypse”. Billions in market value were wiped out in days. Commentators rushed to declare that AI agents would bypass applications entirely and render traditional SaaS models obsolete. That interpretation is dramatic, but incomplete.

What we are witnessing is not the collapse of software. It is a recalibration of how value is measured. For more than two decades, enterprise software has largely been priced on access. More users meant more licenses. More licenses meant predictable recurring revenue. Growth was tied to seat expansion, and valuations reflected that durability.

AI changes the logic. If a well-designed agent can execute the work previously done by ten users — like reconciling data, routing requests, drafting responses and processing transactions — then per-seat pricing begins to look misaligned with how value is created. The question shifts from “How many people use the system?” to “What measurable impact does the system deliver?”

CIOs are increasingly scrutinising whether their software spend correlates directly to business outcomes

That shift, more than any single product launch, is what markets are responding to. This is not an existential threat to enterprise software, but rather an accountability test.

Enterprises don’t abandon platforms lightly. Switching costs, regulatory obligations and integration complexity remain real. But boards and CIOs are increasingly scrutinising whether their software spend correlates directly to business outcomes. In an AI-enabled environment, value can no longer be inferred from adoption metrics alone.

Business value includes measurable improvements in efficiency, throughput, risk reduction and revenue generation. Customer value reflects reduced friction, faster resolution and the ability to complete meaningful actions without escalation or delay. Software that merely records activity is no longer good enough. Increasingly, enterprises are looking for systems that execute work, securely and at scale, while remaining compliant with regulations.

Beyond pricing mechanics

This is where the conversation moves beyond pricing mechanics. Seat-based models assume value accrues through user access. Outcome-based models assume value accrues through completed tasks and improved metrics. AI agents accelerate this transition by making it technically feasible to automate execution across systems rather than within them. However, execution without governance is simply risk at scale.

Enterprise leaders understand that technology decisions are inseparable from liability decisions. When an organisation adopts a trusted platform, it isn’t just purchasing functionality, but transferring responsibility for vulnerability monitoring, compliance updates, patch management, uptime guarantees and incident response. In regulated sectors, that transfer of accountability is as important as the feature set itself.

Building internally with AI tools may reduce development time, but it does not eliminate governance obligations. In many cases, it intensifies them. Intelligence may be portable. Risk is not. This is why the next phase of enterprise software will not be defined by which company ships the most sophisticated model. It will be defined by which platforms can align intelligence with orchestration and oversight.

Orchestration is becoming the differentiator. AI agents cannot operate in isolation. They must integrate into legacy systems, adhere to policy thresholds, escalate appropriately and produce auditable decision trails. Without that structure, AI remains an overlay. With it, organisations can move from experimentation to measurable, repeatable outcomes.

Nowhere is this more visible than in customer-facing environments. Chat, once treated as a support channel, is increasingly a commercial surface. Customers discover products, resolve issues and complete transactions inside conversational environments. When AI agents can securely confirm details, issue documentation, reverse payments or process orders within that surface, value becomes immediate and attributable.

The metric that matters is how many customer journeys were completed end-to-end without friction. This is the lens through which software will increasingly be judged. Markets are not rejecting SaaS. They are questioning whether legacy pricing models reflect modern value creation. Investors see that if software can deliver exponential output without proportional seat expansion, revenue logic must evolve. For enterprise leaders, the opportunity is strategic rather than defensive. This moment invites a reassessment of where intelligence should reside, how workflows should be orchestrated and how impact should be measured.

The repricing under way is a signal that impact, not access, is becoming the currency of enterprise technology

At Clickatell, our conversations with CIOs and executive teams reflect this shift. They’re not focusing on adding another AI feature or reducing headcount in isolation, but on designing systems that execute real business outcomes inside secure, trusted channels, and doing so in a way that leadership can stand behind from a governance perspective.

The question is no longer how many people use your software; it is how many meaningful actions your software completes, for your business and for your customers. The repricing under way is a signal that impact, not access, is becoming the currency of enterprise technology. Organisations that align pricing, governance and orchestration around measurable outcomes will not only weather this shift but define the next era of software value. If your organisation is reassessing how AI should translate into tangible impact, rather than incremental feature expansion, now is the time to design that transition deliberately.

