Why South Africa’s SMEs need digital partners, not more digital tools

Digital transformation isn’t an abstract possibility for South Africa’s small and medium enterprises. It’s a practical necessity to cut costs and improve revenue and profitability under pressure.

SMEs need to configure a confusing ecosystem of cloud computing, AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, digital payments, CRM platforms and fintech tools to best suit their needs. As a result, adoption remains uneven — even though digital tools are cheaper, more accessible and more powerful than ever.

Roughly 70% of businesses have digital access — 94% if you include cell phones — yet digital maturity remains far higher in large firms than in micro and small enterprises, according to the latest FinScope SME survey.

Even within the same size category, operating models and risks differ fundamentally

Part of the challenge is the breadth of the “SME” category itself, spanning micro-enterprises to firms with hundreds of employees and hundreds of millions of rand in revenue. For plumbers, retailers, logistics operators, car dealers and professional services firms, the digital economy often feels like a confusing mix of platforms, subscriptions and promises — and the solutions they need can’t be shrink-wrapped.

“Twenty years ago, the barrier was cost,” says Sannesh Beharie, managing executive at Vodacom Business. “SMEs couldn’t afford enterprise technology. Today, you can pay R10 for a cybersecurity licence or trial accounting software for a few hundred rand a month. Access is no longer the problem. The challenge is building a coherent digital strategy and knowing you can trust what the tools tell you.”

SMEs need guidance, not just tools

Vodacom categorises SMEs by employee count and turnover, from micro-enterprises to firms with up to 250 employees and hundreds of millions of rand in revenue — but Beharie says these labels hide deeper realities.

“The needs of a hotel, café or restaurant are completely different from those of a fashion retailer,” he explains. “Even within the same size category, operating models and risks differ fundamentally.” This fragmentation means packaged digital offerings often miss the mark. What SMEs increasingly need is guidance, integration and trust.

That view is shared by Andrew Fulton, director at Eighty20. “In a saturated market, everyone claims they can improve your bottom line — banks, insurers, telcos, tech platforms,” he says. “The real question for SMEs is: why should I trust you, and how does this help my business tomorrow morning?”

Where data, automation and trust meet

Fulton argues that disruption is happening at the intersection of data, automation and trust. AI now gives small teams access to capabilities once reserved for large enterprises, from customer targeting to analytics and digital advertising. But complexity remains. “Recent research conducted by Eighty20 suggests that one in five companies don’t have a dedicated ICT lead — and 70% of those are small businesses,” he says. “AI has slashed costs in marketing and data analysis. You can automate most customer discovery, segmentation and messaging. But the question is trust — trust in the outputs, the platform and the provider.”

This is where large ecosystem players like Vodacom are repositioning themselves — not as utility providers, but as digital partners. Says Beharie: “There’s a shift from selling isolated services to building integrated SME platforms that combine connectivity, software, skills development, finance and market access.”

Investing in SME value – at no cost to SMEs

“The real value isn’t access to tools,” Beharie says. “It’s translating complexity into productivity and profitability.” This includes investment in non-commercial infrastructure such as skills platforms, microloans, insurance products and digital learning systems — many offered at no direct cost to SMEs.

Fulton believes this ecosystem approach is essential. “SMEs aren’t losing sleep over which software to use. They’re losing sleep over new customers that might pay late, or not at all. They worry about stock ‘shrinkage’, loan applications that disappear into black holes and staff who leave the moment you’ve finished training them. Selling them another app won’t necessarily ease these anxieties.”

Buffering complexity, building trust

Entrepreneurs understand survival, cash flow and hustle — but not complex digital ecosystems. Someone has to buffer that complexity by simplifying, integrating and de-risking adoption. This role is becoming a defining opportunity in the SME market.

The new model is outcome-driven: better customer acquisition, lower operating costs, improved cash flow, faster payments, safer transactions and more predictable growth.

“The future isn’t about selling technology,” Beharie concludes. “It’s about selling confidence.” For SMEs, that confidence comes from trust in the provider, clarity of value and visible business impact. “This is a partnership model — not ‘here’s some tech’, but ‘here’s a partner who can translate complexity into measurable outcomes’.”