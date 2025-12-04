‘Get it now’: Takealot in new instant deliveries pilot

South Africa’s largest e-commerce platform, Takealot.com, has partnered with sister company Mr D Food to offer customers the delivery of products in the same time it might take them to order and receive fast food.

Users of the Takealot app will be able to identify participating products via a “get it now” option while they are browsing.

TakealotNow offers were previously only available as a “storefront” integrated into the Mr D app. The new integration allows shoppers on the Takealot website or app to access it without having to use Mr D.

The range of products available via TakealotNow is smaller than the retailer’s general catalogue. It includes laptops, smartphones, cables, power banks, beauty products, books and air fryers.

TakealotNow is limited to parts of Johannesburg (including Sandton, Rosebank and Fourways), parts of Cape Town (the CBD, Atlantic seaboard and northern suburbs) and parts of Pretoria (Menlyn, Hatfield and Pretoria East). Users who subscribe to the TakealotMore get free TakealotNow deliveries.

The move is aimed at bolstering Takealot’s competitiveness as it aims to post its first full-year profit by end March 2026. The timing of the launch, ahead of the festive season, is meant to take advantage of typically higher retail sales during the period. It also comes as rival Amazon moves more aggressively into same-day deliveries. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

