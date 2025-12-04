BYD takes direct aim at Toyota with launch of sub-R500 000 Sealion 5 PHEV

BYD has officially launched the Sealion 5 in South Africa, introducing the country’s most affordable plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) to date. Priced at R499 900, the Sealion 5 signals BYD’s intention to aggressively pursue market share and go head-to-head with South Africa’s top-selling hybrid, the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid.

Speaking at the launch in Johannesburg, Steve Chang, BYD South Africa MD, said the Sealion 5 is aimed squarely at mainstream buyers who want hybrid efficiency without premium pricing. He said South Africans are ready for a shift away from conventional petrol vehicles toward electrified drivetrains.

Only one model will be offered locally: a 12kWh PHEV variant featuring BYD’s Blade battery, DM-i hybrid technology, Super e-Platform and cell-to-body construction. The model uses an NCM lithium battery and supports vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, allowing owners to power external devices directly from the car.

Despite its aggressive pricing, the BYD Sealion 5 arrives with a long list of features

The Sealion 5 produces 145kW from its single electric motor and delivers a claimed 1.2l/100km fuel consumption in mixed driving. Without battery charge, Chang said drivers can expect 4.9-5.2l/100km in real-world conditions, still competitive with Toyota’s benchmark hybrid systems.

Despite its aggressive pricing, the Sealion 5 arrives with a long list of features. According to Mark Handley, BYD South Africa’s commercial director, the standard equipment includes:

Keyless entry

Electric tailgate

Roof rails

Ventilated and heated front seats

Electric front seats

Wireless charging

Voice control

360-degree camera system

8-inch infotainment display

Every buyer also receives a 3.5kW wallbox charger and a V2L adapter included in the price. Aftersales support includes a five-year/100 000km warranty, a four-year/60 000km service plan and an eight-year/200 000km battery warranty.

Charging infrastructure

BYD, meanwhile, confirmed it will begin rolling out its own charging network in South Africa, with the first station expected to go live in the third quarter of 2026. The company is planning 200-300 charging sites. It has partnered with Eskom and is meeting with the power utility weekly about the project.

BYD plans to expand to 30 dealerships by end-2026 and will add three more PHEV models next year, according to Chang. Its best-selling vehicles in South Africa so far are the entry-level Dolphin Surf battery-electric car, followed by the Shark 6 bakkie.

Still, Chang emphasised that the EV and PHEV market is in its infancy. “We must remember we are here to develop a market that wasn’t here,” he said.

The Sealion 5 is BYD’s boldest attempt yet to change that. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.