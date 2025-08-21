Google rolls out advanced AI Mode in South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya

Google’s new AI Mode, which allows for complex queries via search to be solved by AI, is being launched in African markets including South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya, on Thursday.

According to a statement from Google, AI mode is powered by custom versions of the latest Gemini 2.5 model and allows users to ask more complex, nuanced questions to in search that would previously require multiple searches.

“Users will not only find the information they need more easily but will also be empowered to explore a wider range of content from across the web,” Google Africa MD Alex Okosi said in the statement.

AI Mode is not to be confused with the AI Overviews, which South African internet users already see

AI Mode is not to be confused with the AI Overviews, which South African internet users already see when using Google Search.

When TechCentral used AI Overviews for a description of the differences between traditional search, AI Overviews and AI Mode, it said: “Normal search offers traditional links, while AI Overviews provide a concise, single-paragraph summary at the top of the search results page. AI Mode represents a more advanced, integrated experience for complex research compared to the simpler AI Overviews.”

Google said AI Mode is especially useful for longer, more detailed queries. AI Mode’s “advanced reasoning” uses a query “fan-out” technique to break down a user’s question into subtopics and simultaneously search a multitude of queries on their behalf.

Multimodal

AI Mode is also multimodal, allowing users to interact through text, voice or even images. Like AI Overviews, AI Mode’s responses include prominent links to web sources.

“AI Mode will begin rolling out today and will appear as a tab on the Search results page and within the Google app for Android and iOS,” said Google. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: