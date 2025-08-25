Why healthcare technology continues to treat patients like paperwork

Reflecting on healthcare interactions of the past reveals a fundamental truth: patients were once treated as records rather than people.

Appointments were made by telephone, doctors relied on paper files and handwritten notes, and pharmacies verified medical aid coverage manually.

Specialist consultations offered little transparency; patients were passive recipients of care with minimal understanding of their own health journey. This was the traditional healthcare model – and it’s no longer relevant.

While healthcare has undergone significant digitisation, this fundamental dynamic remains largely unchanged. Today’s healthcare systems remain fragmented and transactional. For example, a cardiologist treating a patient for heart disease often lacks insight into that patient’s mental health status, while a general practitioner may have no access to crucial information held by other specialists.

The responsibility to coordinate care increasingly falls on patients themselves, who are expected to navigate a complex system by managing multiple records and communicating between providers. This is a deeply inefficient model that places undue burden on individuals at their most vulnerable moments.

The consequences of this fragmentation extend beyond inconvenience: they contribute to poorer health outcomes, duplication of tests, medication errors and unnecessary healthcare costs. When providers lack a full view of a patient’s history, treatment decisions are made without the complete context, which can compromise care quality and patient safety.

Future of healthcare

Leslie Moodley, MD of Altron HealthTech, captures this challenge succinctly: “A patient is a person a long time before they enter a doctor’s office. They go through different stages of managing their health and wellness, and our ambition at Altron HealthTech is to help support them in managing their holistic healthcare journey.”

This observation highlights the core flaw of current healthcare technology: it is designed around administrative tasks rather than the holistic needs of individuals. The future of healthcare lies in person-centred care – an approach that prioritises seamless, integrated experiences over siloed transactions.

Globally, healthcare providers are adopting technologies that enable more personalised and outcomes-driven care, yet South Africa’s progress in this area remains incremental.

True, people-connected care is not simply a new app – it is an experience characterised by real-time access and integrated information flows. It means having claims processed instantly at the pharmacy counter or a specialist having comprehensive access to a patient’s medical history before the consultation. As Moodley envisions, “imagine if your doctor and your favourite store spoke the same health language. You walk in, and your basket is preloaded with foods tailored to your health needs. Your lifestyle choices, backed by evidence-based data, show you’re managing your health, which could translate into lower insurance premiums or better rewards. That is the true power of connected person-centred care.”

These are not just ideals. Platforms such as Engage Mx, developed with clinical input from leading South African experts, demonstrate how integration of practice, pharmacy and laboratory data can generate personalised health profiles that enable proactive care. Since its launch, Engage Mx has contributed to a 37% increase in screenings and a 25% reduction in chronic disease complications.

Beyond routine care, technology must address the profound challenges faced by patients with complex conditions such as cancer. Oncology patients often contend with a fragmented system rife with administrative obstacles, compounding the emotional and physical toll of their diagnosis and treatment.

In response, we are developing an integrated application designed to support cancer patients by simplifying treatment coordination and providing clear guidance throughout their care journey. This tool is directly linked to doctors’ practice systems, offering an informed, trusted resource for patients and their families.

Healthcare technology’s success depends on its capacity to solve human problems effectively. At Altron HealthTech, we begin with a simple but critical question: what problem are we solving, and how can technology genuinely improve lives? A unified health platform that provides doctors with comprehensive insights into both medical and social factors would transform healthcare delivery from disconnected interactions into a cohesive, patient-centred ecosystem.

Such a platform could reduce the administrative burden on healthcare providers, enabling them to focus more on patient care and less on paperwork. It would also empower patients, offering them better visibility into their own health data and the ability to engage more meaningfully in their treatment decisions.

The goal

The goal is a healthcare experience that feels effortless because it is designed around people rather than administrative processes. As Moodley reminds us: “We’ve designed systems around people, not administrative processes. From booking an appointment to collecting your medication, the entire journey feels effortless – because it’s built to reduce friction and support real human needs.”

By ensuring that all elements of care are connected behind the scenes, we are enabling patients to focus on what truly matters: their health and wellbeing. Technology that fails to address real-world challenges for real people serves no meaningful purpose.

About Nicolette Mudaly

The author, Nicolette Mudaly, is a strategic thinker passionate about transforming healthcare through technology. As executive for strategic growth at Altron HealthTech, she drives initiatives that support a more connected and efficient healthcare ecosystem. A former competition lawyer at Bowman Gilfillan, she later spent several years in legal, strategy and health policy roles at one of South Africa’s major hospital groups, including managing the private healthcare market inquiry. She holds an MBA from the Gordon Institute of Business Science and has consulted to various healthcare companies focused on innovation.

About Altron Healthtech

With over 30 years of experience, Altron HealthTech leads in innovative, customer-centric healthcare solutions that simplify patient care and support better outcomes. As pioneers in practice management and electronic claims switching, we now offer integrated digital tools like electronic health records and advanced medical administration. Our partnership with Dischem Oncology enhances data standardisation, patient control and affordability of digital health infrastructure.

From clinical solutions and data insights to outsourced administration, our technology reduces complexity and drives sustainability in healthcare. At Altron HealthTech, we empower providers to focus on what matters most – their patients.

