Calls for crackdown on online gambling ‘wild west’ in South Africa

South Africa’s regulatory authorities should look to their counterparts in other countries and take action against the burgeoning rise in online betting and gambling, which is causing severe social ills.

This is according to Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana, who noted the decision last week by India’s parliament to pass a bill banning various forms of “online money games” and related advertising.

Indian lawmakers cited concerns over addiction, financial harm, and potential links to money laundering and terrorism financing as crucial to reining in online gambling operations. For Gana, who warned parliament about the harms of online gambling and betting last November, its impact on individuals and families is a major concern.

The legislative landscape needs to change to protect vulnerable South Africans from the harms of online money games

“The legislative landscape needs to change to protect vulnerable South Africans from the harms of online money games,” Gana told TechCentral in an interview on Friday.

“If these companies do not pay for the damage they are causing, we will be left with a huge burden where a portion of the money that is supposed to go towards development will have to be used to rehabilitate online gambling addicts,” he said.

South African law makes a distinction between fixed-odds sports betting and online gambling, with the former being legal and the latter not allowed. Gana said that in reality, many sports betting outlets are offering “casino-like” games that blur the distinction between the two, leading to a rise in gambling addiction.

The use of technology to deliver these services to individuals online via their mobile phones is a key driver of adoption. Supplementing this are massive advertising initiatives on billboards, the web and television promoting various games and the companies that offer them. According to Gana, South Africa’s department of trade, industry & competition has engaged with industry stakeholders and work is under way to create regulations to govern the advertising of online money games.

‘Gone overboard’

“The advertising has gone overboard, and some industry players are changing the way in which they advertise. But it is still not where it needs to be,” he said.

“They should not advertise at eight in the morning or make all these wild promises about how people are going to get rich quick. They should also spend money talking about responsible gambling, telling people about the dangers of addiction and advising them not to gamble using their credit cards or overdrafts.”

South Africa’s gambling legislation is dated. The National Gambling Amendment Act of 2008 was meant to modernise South Africa’s gambling laws and the associated regulations by incorporating “interactive games” – paid-for games played using a remote device such as a cellphone or computer. The amendments were also meant help clarify the distinction between legalised sports betting and illegal online casino games, but are yet to be passed into law.

In November 2024, the Remote Gambling Bill was introduced in parliament as a private member’s bill in an attempt to cover gaps in online gambling legislation. According to Toby Chance, DA national spokesman on trade, industry & competition, an outright ban of online gambling, like in India, may be too restrictive, but the sector must be regulated effectively to prevent harm.

Chance told TechCentral that players must be protected from the pernicious effects of gambling addiction, which can lead to negative psychological, social and economic consequences.

“The DA is not in favour of banning all online gambling. However, my private member’s bill introduces measures to control and restrict advertising, adds protections for vulnerable persons and minors, as well as penalties for non-compliance. It also requires gambling operators to place more emphasis on ensuring responsible gambling,” said Chance. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: