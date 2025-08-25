The competing battery technologies shaping the EV industry

Start-ups worldwide are racing to develop new battery technologies using materials like sodium and sulphur or other innovative chemistries, aiming to cut costs and reduce reliance on some critical minerals to supply electric vehicles.

China controls 85% of the global battery cell production, and 90% of processing of raw materials used in two lithium-ion variants that dominate today’s EV market.

Battery technology is evolving fast, but the basic principle remains unchanged, with three key components — a cathode, an anode and an electrolyte.

As car makers weigh long-term options, here is a look at the various battery types currently in use or under development.

Lead

What: Used in existing 6V or 12V batteries to power car starters

Nickel-cadmium (Ni-CD)

What: Rechargeable batteries

Nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH)

What: Technology used on Toyota’s first Prius, a precursor to hybrids, in 1997

Sodium nickel chloride

What: Has been used on the Venturi Automobiles fleet of the French postal service

Lithium metal polymer (LMP)

What: Used in Bolloré Pininfarina BlueCar model, Parisian car-sharing service Autolib, both now discontinued; technology now used mainly for stationary storage, buses and trams

Lithium-ion

What: The most widespread technology today, used in phone and laptop batteries, electric cars and other devices, first commercialised in 1991 by Sony

Two lithium-ion technology families dominate the EV market:

NMC (nickel manganese cobalt): Features high energy density but at a cost more suited to large vehicles. Cobalt comes mainly from the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the conditions for extracting the metal pose strategic and ethical issues; and

Features high energy density but at a cost more suited to large vehicles. Cobalt comes mainly from the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the conditions for extracting the metal pose strategic and ethical issues; and LFP (lithium iron phosphate): Pros: Eliminates the need for cobalt, more affordable technology suitable for smaller vehicles Cons: Lower energy density than NMC



Sodium-ion

Pros: Eliminates the need for lithium, nickel or cobalt, metals that are currently highly sought after, replaced by aluminium, iron and manganese. Since sodium is much more abundant than lithium, extraction and supply are easier and less expensive. Non-flammable, can withstand up to 50 000 recharge cycles, five to 10 times more than lithium-ion

Lithium nickel manganese oxide (LNMO)

Pros: Eliminates the need for cobalt. Renault argues that this technology, which it expects to deliver by 2028, combines the energy density of NMC, the cost and safety of LFP, and recharge times of less than 15 minutes

Lithium-sulphur

Pros: Stellantis-backed US start-up Lyten, which bought most of the assets of bankrupt Swedish battery maker Northvolt, claims that this technology has more than twice the energy density of lithium-ion. It also eliminates the need for nickel, cobalt and manganese and ensures greater independence since some of the raw materials can be produced locally, in North America and Europe

Solid-state batteries

What: A solid electrolyte (polymer, ceramic) replaces the liquid electrolyte of lithium-ion technology

A solid electrolyte (polymer, ceramic) replaces the liquid electrolyte of lithium-ion technology Pros: Higher energy density, lighter, non-flammable

Sources: futura-sciences.com, Plastec, Saft (TotalEnergies), Renault, Arkema, other companies

