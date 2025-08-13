Every electric car you can buy in South Africa right now – with pricing

TechCentral regularly publishes a list of all the battery-electric cars available for sale in South Africa, along with prices, performance figures and more.

Since we first published the list in 2022, it has seen huge changes, including a rapid expansion in the number of electric vehicles available for purchase along with – unfortunately – a series of price increases.

Again, several manufacturers have also increased the prices of their EVs leading into 2025, while some underperforming models are no longer sold in the country.

The cheapest EV in South Africa in TechCentral’s list for the second half of 2025 is once again the Dayun S5

The Dongfeng Box – recently test-driven on TechCentral’s new motoring show, Watts & Wheels – is set to be one of the cheapest EVs available to South African consumers, starting at R460 000.

But taking the top spot as the cheapest EV in South Africa in TechCentral’s list for the second half of 2025 is once again the Dayun S5. It’s really a city commuter rather than being suited for long-distance road trips, but it is officially the cheapest electric car you can buy today.

Jaguar has decided to stop selling new models in anticipation of the new Type 00, the first car in the new era of Jaguar.

With more affordable Chinese brands entering the market that are challenging Western brands not only at the entry level but also at the premium end of the market, it’s perhaps no surprise that some manufacturers are withdrawing some models.

Here, then, is the definitive list of all the fully electric cars available for purchase in South Africa.

Dayun Yuehu S5 Standard/VIP

Price: R399 900 (Standard) / R449 900 (VIP)

R399 900 (Standard) / R449 900 (VIP) Power: 105kW

105kW Time to 100km/h: 8s

8s Top speed: 115km/h

115km/h Range: Up to 300km (claimed)

Billed as a “zippy” SUV for city environments, the Dayun Yuehu S5 has launched in South Africa, with the newcomer, which is priced from below R400 000, aiming to “redefine” the local EV segment.

BYD Dolphin

Price: R539 900 / R599 900

R539 900 / R599 900 Power: 70kW/150kW

70kW/150kW Time to 100km/h: 12.3s/7s

12.3s/7s Top speed: 160km/h

160km/h Range: Up to 427km (claimed)

The BYD Dolphin, backed by BYD’s advanced blade battery technology and safety features, boasts smart connectivity, voice control and driving assistance for an enhanced electrified driving experience. At the price, this is likely to prove a hot seller.

Dongfeng Box

Price: R460 000 / R520 000

R460 000 / R520 000 Power: 70kW / 70kW

70kW / 70kW Time to 100km/h: 12.5s / 12.5s

12.5s / 12.5s Top speed: 140km/h / 140km/h

140km/h / 140km/h Range: Up to 430km (claimed)

GWM Ora 03 300 Super Luxury / 400 Super Luxury / 400 Ultra Luxury / 400 GT Ultra Luxury

Price: R686 950 / R775 950 / R805 950 / R835 950

R686 950 / R775 950 / R805 950 / R835 950 Power: 126kW (all models)

126kW (all models) Time to 100km/h: 7.6s / 8.4s / 8.4s / 8.5s

7.6s / 8.4s / 8.4s / 8.5s Top speed: 160km/h (all models)

160km/h (all models) Range: Up to 310km / 420km / 420km / 400km(claimed)

The Ora 03, also named Good Cat or Funky Cat in various markets, is an electric hatchback designed by former Porsche designer Emanuel Derta. Its aesthetic evokes memories of the boutique hatchbacks that were abundant in South Africa a decade ago, including the R56 Mini Cooper and Citroen DS3. The local line-up comprises four distinct models.

BYD Atto 3

Price: R768 000 – R 835 000

R768 000 – R 835 000 Power: 150kW

150kW Time to 100km/h: 7.3s

7.3s Top speed: 160km/h

160km/h Range: Up to 423km (claimed)

Introducing a lesser-known Chinese electric vehicle from BYD that may not be on your radar. The Atto 3, a compact-to-mid-sized electric crossover, is a notable addition to the line-up from a company that’s often described as the Chinese Tesla.

Volvo EX30

Price: R835 500– R1.11-million

R835 500– R1.11-million Power: 200kW

200kW Time to 100km/h: 3.6s

3.6s Top speed: 180km/h

180km/h Range: Up to 480km (claimed)

Introducing a new era for Volvo and a departure from its traditional designs. While Volvo labels it a crossover, in essence it embodies the characteristics of a nimble and elevated hatch, breaking away from the larger cars the now Chinese-owned company has been known for over the decades.

Mini Aceman E/SE (new)

Price: R800 000 / R892 000

R800 000 / R892 000 Power: 135kW / 160kW

135kW / 160kW Time to 100km/h: 7.9s / 7.1s

7.9s / 7.1s Top speed: 160km/h / 170km/h

160km/h / 170km/h Range: Up to 350km (claimed)

Mini Cooper SE

Price: R802 000

R802 000 Power: 160kW

160kW Time to 100km/h: 6.7s

6.7s Top speed: 170km/h

170km/h Range: Up to 350km (claimed)

It’s hard to believe it’s been over 20 years since the new Mini arrived, and perhaps even harder to believe that the renaissance car is on its fourth generation already — and this arguably its most significant upgrade in those years. As a treat for electric Mini customers, this version is on a new platform.

BYD Seal Premium Extended Range / Performance AWD

Price: R999 900 / R1.2-million

R999 900 / R1.2-million Power: 230kW / 390kW

230kW / 390kW Time to 100km/h: 5.9s / 3.8s

5.9s / 3.8s Top speed: 179km/h

179km/h Range:Up to 520km (claimed)

The BYD Seal is a battery-electric mid-sized fastback sedan and the second car in the company’s “Ocean Series” after the smaller BYD Dolphin hatchback. The Seal is built on BYD’s e-Platform 3.0 and an 800V electrical platform and costs a fraction of similarly specced German-made sedans.

Mini Countryman SE All4

Price: R1.086-million

R1.086-million Power: 230kW

230kW Time to 100km/h: 5.6s

5.6s Top speed: 180km/h

180km/h Range: Up to 400km (claimed)

The all-new Mini Countryman SE has just entered its third generation. For the first time, it offers the freedom of choice between a traditional petrol engine and a fully electric powertrain. Built on an enhanced version of the previous model’s foundation, it shares its core architecture with the latest BMW X1 and X2 models, promising a refined driving experience and advanced technology.

BYD Sealion 7 Premium / 7 Performance AWD (new)

Price: R1.1-million / R1.3-million

R1.1-million / R1.3-million Power: 230kW / 390kW

230kW / 390kW Time to 100km/h: 6.7s / 4.5s

6.7s / 4.5s Top speed: 215km/h / 215km/h

215km/h / 215km/h Range: Up to 480km / 520km (claimed)

The Sealion 7 is BYD’s mid-sized crossover pitched against the likes of the Tesla Model Y overseas. This battery-powered 5-seater measures 4.83m from nose to tail (and has a wheelbase of 2.93m), which – for local context – makes it around 20mm longer than a current-generation Kia Sorento.

Maxus T90

Price: R1.1-million

R1.1-million Power: 150kW

150kW Time to 100km/h: 7.4s

7.4s Top speed: 160km/h

160km/h Range: Up to 330km (claimed)

The Maxus T90 EV is an electric bakkie that was launched in 2022, making it one of the first such vehicles available in the local market.

Volvo XC40 P6 Recharge Plus

Price: R1.108-million

Power: 170kW

Time to 100km/h: 7.4s

Top speed: 160km/h

Range: Up to 423km (claimed)

If you decide to go the EV route, the P6 Recharge model offers a more practical solution than BMW’s Mini: a vehicle that can travel much further, while maintaining good performance and a wealth of technological and comfort features.

Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 Progressive / AMG Line

Price: R1.18-million / R1.23-million

R1.18-million / R1.23-million Power: 140kW for both

140kW for both Time to 100km/h: 8.6s / 8.6s

8.6s / 8.6s Top speed: 160km/h / 160km/h

160km/h / 160km/h Range: Up to 486km / 430km (claimed)

Billed by Mercedes-Benz as its new entry-level electric model, the Stuttgart-based firm describes the EQA as a “close relation of the GLA”, saying it shares that model’s “robust structure”.

BMW iX1 xDrive30 xLine / M Sport

Price: R1.2-million / R1.24-million

R1.2-million / R1.24-million Power: 230kW / 230kW

230kW / 230kW Time to 100km/h: 5.6s / 5.6s

5.6s / 5.6s Top speed: 180km/h / 180km/h

180km/h / 180km/h Range: Up to 400km (claimed)

The BMW iX1 represents the electric iteration of the highly sought-after X1 SUV from the renowned German brand. Based on the latest X1 platform, this compact family SUV shares design cues with the larger BMW iX flagship model. The iX1 offers similar appeal to owning the latest smartphone, one that is slightly less advanced than the top-tier version.

Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge Twin AWD

Price: R1.26-million

R1.26-million Power: 300kW

300kW Time to 100km/h: 4.8s

4.8s Top speed: 180km/h

180km/h Range: Up to 400km (claimed)

The P8 Recharge brings all-wheel drive to XC40 electric range. It’s also much more powerful, producing 300kW at peak.

BMW i4 eDrive35 M Sport / M50

Price: R1.35-million / R1.7-million

R1.35-million / R1.7-million Power: 210kW / 400kW

210kW / 400kW Time to 100km/h: 6s / 4.11s

6s / 4.11s Top speed: 190km/h / 225km/h

190km/h / 225km/h Range: Up to 420km / 620km (claimed)

The BMW i4 can be likened to a futuristic 4 Series. While sharing a strikingly similar silhouette, this all-electric vehicle boasts a slightly more daring design and a noticeably enhanced interior. The i4 showcases a bolder aesthetic, coupled with advanced electric power, offering a glimpse into the automotive technology of the future.

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin AWD Ultimate

Price: R1.3-million

R1.3-million Power: 300kW

300kW Time to 100km/h: 4.7s

4.7s Top speed: 180km/h

180km/h Range: Up to 400km (claimed)

The Volvo C40 Recharge takes inspiration from the successful XC40 premium compact crossover but adds a sportier appearance. Similar to the Audi Q3 and its stylish counterpart, the Q3 Sportback, the C40 has a sloping roofline and tailgate instead of the conventional boxy design at the rear. However, the sleek silhouette is more than just an aesthetic choice. Volvo asserts that the optimised aerodynamics of the vehicle contribute to an extended range for its electric model.

BMW iX3 M Sport

Price: R1.36-million

R1.36-million Power: 210kW

210kW Time to 100km/h: 6.7s

6.7s Top speed: 180km/h

180km/h Range: Up to 460km (claimed)

The iX3 M Sport is the all-electric version of BMW’s popular executive SUV, the X3. It claims to retain the best qualities of the X3 in combination with an advanced battery-electric powertrain. Models sold in South Africa are manufactured in China.

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic Progressive / AMG Line

Price: R1.38-million / R1.44-million

R1.38-million / R1.44-million Power: 215kW / 215kW

215kW / 215kW Time to 100km/h: 6.2s / 5.79s

6.2s / 5.79s Top speed: 160km/h / 160km/h

160km/h / 160km/h Range: Up to 485km (claimed)

Built in Hungary, the EQB measures 4.68m (length) x 1.83m (width) x 1.67m (height), giving it the same lengthy wheelbase as the petrol-and diesel-powered GLB models. Like the GLB, the electric version ships with five seats as standard but is optionally available as a seven-seater.

MG Cyberster dual motor (new)

Price: R1.4-million

R1.4-million Power: 375kW

375kW Time to 100km/h: 3.68s

3.68s Top speed: 208km/h

208km/h Range: Up to 443km (claimed)

Revealed in 2023, the Cyberster is the halo model in MG’s product portfolio, which, until the striking all-electric roadster’s release, comprised only crossover/SUVs, sedans and hatchbacks. Noteworthy is that this is the first roadster to don the British marque’s octagon emblem since the MG TF was discontinued in 2011.

Lexus RZ 450e EX / SE

Price: R1.6-million / R1.77-million

R1.6-million / R1.77-million Power: 230kW / 230kW

230kW / 230kW Time to 100km/h: 5.3s / 5.3s

5.3s / 5.3s Top speed: 160km/h / 160km/h

160km/h / 160km/h Range: Up to 400km (claimed)

The all-wheel-drive Lexus RZ 450e ships with a 71.4kWh lithium-ion battery pack, facilitating a single-charge range of approximately 400km on the WLTP cycle.

BMW iX xDrive40 / xDrive50 / M60

Price: R1.73-million / R2.35-million / R2.97-million

R1.73-million / R2.35-million / R2.97-million Power: 240kW / 385kW / 455kW

240kW / 385kW / 455kW Time to 100km/h: 6.1s / 4.6s / 3.8s

6.1s / 4.6s / 3.8s Top speed: 200km/h / 200km/h / 250km/h

200km/h / 200km/h / 250km/h Range: Up to 500km / 630km / 561km(claimed)

The BMW iX xDrive40 is the more affordable of the two electric iX vehicles (the iX xDrive50 is featured later in this list). The main distinctions between them are the lithium-ion battery’s capacity and the electric motors’ output: the 385kW iX50 has a larger battery pack and a significantly longer claimed range.

Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ sedan / AMG Line / AMG EQE 43 4Matic

Price: R1.73-million / R1.87-million / R2.27-million

R1.73-million / R1.87-million / R2.27-million Power: 215kW / 215kW / 350kW

215kW / 215kW / 350kW Time to 100km/h: 6.4s / 6.4s / 4.2s

6.4s / 6.4s / 4.2s Top speed: 210km/h

210km/h Range: Up to 500km (claimed)

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan is an all-electric car that can be seen as a smaller yet unique version of the EQS. These models are essentially electric counterparts to the conventional E-class and S-class models of the brand. The EQE boasts of sleek bodywork and a roomy cabin that shares design elements with the larger EQS, and it also comes equipped with impressive features such as the Hyperscreen – a screen that spans the entire width of the dashboard.

BMW i5 eDrive40 M Sport / M60

Price: R1.84-million / R2.19-million

R1.84-million / R2.19-million Power: 250kW / 455kW

250kW / 455kW Time to 100km/h: 6s / 3.8s

6s / 3.8s Top speed: 193km/h / 250km/h

193km/h / 250km/h Range: Up to 575km / 620km (claimed)

The new i5 is the all-electric version of the latest BMW 5 Series.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4 Matic SUV / AMG Line

Price: R2.731-million / R2.855-million

R2.731-million / R2.855-million Power: 265kW

265kW Time to 100km/h: 6s

6s Top speed: 210km/h

210km/h Range: Up to 575km / 620km (claimed)

Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ / AMG Line / AMG EQS53 4Matic+

Price: R2.83-million / R2.97-million / R3.04-million

R2.83-million / R2.97-million / R3.04-million Power: 245kW / 245kW / 484kW

245kW / 245kW / 484kW Time to 100km/h: 6.2s / 6.2s / 3.8s

6.2s / 6.2s / 3.8s Top speed: 210km/h

210km/h Range: Up to 782km (claimed)

The EQS is not an electrified S-Class, but rather an S-Class-sized luxury saloon riding on a new platform big enough to contain a massive 107.8kWh battery in its enormous wheelbase. It’s a 5m-long riposte to all the EV newcomers. Mercedes is here for the new era, and it’s thrown everything it has at this flagship.

Porsche Taycan

Price: R2.87-million

R2.87-million Power: 300kW

300kW Time to 100km/h: 5.4s

5.4s Top speed: 230km/h

230km/h Range: Up to 484km (claimed)

The Porsche Taycan is an attractive electric vehicle. It’s a GT with the heart of a sports car and can thrill you in spades on the right road. What’s more, it’s a genuine Porsche that just so happens to be electric.

BMW iX M60

Price: R2.97-million

R2.97-million Power: 455kW

455kW Time to 100km/h: 3.8s

3.8s Top speed: 250km/h

250km/h Range: Up to 564km (claimed)

The BMW iX M60 is a flagship variant of the iX SUV that itself is designed to represent the pinnacle of BMW’s electric car development. Its carbon fibre-reinforced chassis is bespoke, its design both eccentric and finely wrought, with this M60 form adding more powerful electric motors to the recipe.

Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo

Price: R3.2-million

R3.2-million Power: 350kW

350kW Time to 100km/h: 5.1s

5.1s Top speed: 220km/h

220km/h Range: Up to 484km (claimed)

Porsche Taycan 4S

Price: R3.223-million

R3.223-million Power: 390kW

390kW Time to 100km/h: 4s

4s Top speed: 250km/h

250km/h Range: Up to 484km (claimed)

Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo

Price: R3.37-million

R3.37-million Power: 420kW

420kW Time to 100km/h: 4.1s

4.1s Top speed: 240km/h

240km/h Range: Up to 484km (claimed)

The Cross Turismo and base Taycan are nearly mechanically identical. With the same motors and power outputs across the same four models, the same 93.4kWh battery is mounted underneath (for the 4, 4S, Turbo and Turbo S, see later in this list). The suspension is also shared (double wishbone front, multilink rear) with adaptive air springs and four-wheel steering. New wheel mounts, strut supports and a modified self-levelling system are the only significant modifications.

BMW i7 xDrive60 / M Sport

Price: R2.93-million / R3.01-million

R2.93-million / R3.01-million Power: 400kW for both

400kW for both Time to 100km/h: 4.7s for both

4.7s for both Top speed: 240km/h for both

240km/h for both Range: Up to 625km (claimed)

The electric version of BMW’s 7 Series is built on the same underpinnings as the internal combustion engine versions of the vehicle. This is in contrast to Mercedes-Benz, which developed a unique all-electric limo in the EQS.

Audi RS e-tron GT quattro

Price: R3.53-million

R3.53-million Power: 440kW

440kW Time to 100km/h: 3.3s

3.3s Top speed: 250km/h

250km/h Range: Up to 472km (claimed)

This is the first electric Audi to sport the RS badge. Both have a motor at either end for four-wheel drive and the same two-speed gearbox as the Porsche Taycan on the rear axle to maximise acceleration off the line and elevate efficiency at higher speeds.

Mercedes-Benz G580 EQ AMG Line / Edition One (new)

Price: R3.82-million / R4.65-million

R3.82-million / R4.65-million Power: 432kW / 432kW

432kW / 432kW Time to 100km/h: 4.7s / 4.7s

4.7s / 4.7s Top speed: 180km/h / 180km/h

180km/h / 180km/h Range: Up to 450km (claimed)

While the switch to electric power might seem revolutionary, the Mercedes-Benz G580 EQ is a masterclass in continuity. For the G-Wagon faithful, it retains the iconic silhouette, commanding presence and legendary off-road prowess they expect.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS680 SUV (new)

Price: R4.05-million

R4.05-million Power: 484kW

484kW Time to 100km/h: 4.4s

4.4s Top speed: 210km/h

210km/h Range: Up to 485km (claimed)

Maybach’s electric EQS SUV takes quiet luxury to the stratosphere with a near-silent powertrain, superb interior finishes and private jet seating comfort.

Porsche Taycan Turbo

Price: R4.33-million

R4.33-million Power: 500kW

500kW Time to 100km/h: 3.2s

3.2s Top speed: 260km/h

260km/h Range: Up to 507km (claimed)

Porsche Taycan turbo Cross Turismo

Price: R4.37-million

R4.37-million Power: 500kW

500kW Time to 100km/h: 3.3s

3.3s Top speed: 250km/h

250km/h Range: Up to 485km (claimed)

Porsche Taycan turbo S

Price: R5.23-million

R5.23-million Power: 560kW

560kW Time to 100km/h: 2.8s

2.8s Top speed: 260km/h

260km/h Range: Up to 484km (claimed)

Not everything the Taycan Turbo S offers is pure speed. Once you sit in the driver’s seat, it’s obvious you’re in a Porsche first and an electric car second. This is a purpose-built driving machine that just so happens to be driven by electricity, not a science fair experiment that happens to move absurdly fast.

Lotus Eletre R / S

Price: R4.5-million (indicative) / POA

R4.5-million (indicative) / POA Power: 675kW / 450kW

675kW / 450kW Time to 100km/h: 3s / 4.5s

3s / 4.5s Top speed: 265km/h for both

265km/h for both Range: Up to 484km (claimed)

The new Lotus Eletre is a 2.7t electric SUV packed with advanced technology and luxury. It’s a stark contrast to the traditional Lotus image, known for lightweight, minimalist sports cars like the Elise. This radical shift marks the biggest transformation in the brand’s history.

Porsche Taycan turbo GT

Price: R5.88-million

R5.88-million Power: 430kW

430kW Time to 100km/h: 2.3s

2.3s Top speed: 260km/h

260km/h Range: Up to 484km (claimed)

The new flagship Porsche Taycan turbo GT (also available with the Weissach package) is the most powerful series-production Porsche ever.

Rolls-Royce Spectre

Price: POA (estimated at between R10-million and R15-million, or more with options)

POA (estimated at between R10-million and R15-million, or more with options) Power: 760kW

760kW Time to 100km/h: 4.5s

4.5s Top speed: 250km/h

250km/h Range: Up to 530km (claimed)

By the end of the decade, every single Rolls-Royce will be fully electric. The Spectre is the first battery-powered model to carry the Spirit of Ecstasy on the prow of its bonnet. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: