Absa joins Shoprite rewards line-up with up to 60% cashback

Six months after a deal with First National Bank rewards programme eBucks ended, Shoprite Group has announced a new partnership with Absa.

Shoprite, which owns Checkers and the popular Sixty60 on-demand grocery deliver platform, said on Wednesday that the deal with Absa will offer cash back to customers of up to 60% during a two-month launch phase.

The agreement with Absa comes after Shoprite reached similar deals with Discovery (in August 2024) and Standard Bank (in April 2025).

The cashback is automatic, paid monthly, and can be used, saved or reinvested according to the customer’s needs

Absa Rewards members can now earn cash back when shopping at Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, LiquorShop or online through Sixty60, the two companies said in a statement.

“Eligible spend made with qualifying Absa debit or credit cards earns up to 60% back during the two-month launch promotion (16 August to 15 October 2025), and then up to 30% back thereafter, depending on the customer’s rewards tier. The cashback is automatic, paid monthly, and can be used, saved or reinvested according to the customer’s needs.”

Shoprite and Checkers represent the highest category of spend among Absa customers, the bank said.

Rewards millionaire

“The programme encourages continuous engagement by rewarding everyday spending habits, and in doing so elevates Absa’s positioning as a bank that meets customers where they are,” it said.

Since inception, Absa Rewards has paid over R6.6-billion to its customers, with one becoming a rewards millionaire. “Customers are using their rewards to cover school supplies, lunchbox snacks, fuel and airtime – while others are saving for bigger life goals or helping family members during tough months.” — © 2025 NewsCentral Media

