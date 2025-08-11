Watts & Wheels Ep 3: ‘We drive the new Dongfeng Box’

The Dongfeng Box electric city runabout has landed in South Africa, and Watts & Wheels has taken the vehicle – one of the cheapest electric cars currently on sale in the country – for a test drive.
One of China’s biggest and oldest motoring manufacturers, the state-owned Dongfeng Motor Corporation has identified South Africa as a key export market and, through E Auto Motor, has launched the brand in South Africa – starting with the Dongfeng Box, whose pricing begins at R460 000.
Watts & Wheels hosts William Kelly and Duncan McLeod take the Box for a drive around Johannesburg and share their thoughts on this intriguing and relatively low-cost hatchback designed for urban and city driving.
Watch episode 3 now
Also in this final episode of the three-part pilot season of Watts & Wheel, William and Duncan get animated about:
- The state of the EV charging infrastructure market in South Africa – and is it overtraded?;
- A new report on EV sales in South Africa over the next five years;
- Chery’s reported plans to build a car plant in South Africa;
- The challenges at Mercedes-Benz South Africa’s East London production plant, especially in the light of US President Donald Trump’s tariff wars;
- Tesla’s challenge to the like of Waymo – a look at Elon Musk’s determination to win in autonomous ride-hailing services;
- Xiaomi’s beautiful YU7 and how it’s going toe-to-toe with Tesla in China;
- What’s happening at Porsche; and
- Christian Horner’s exit at Red Bull Racing.
Don’t miss this episode.
Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.