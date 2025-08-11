Close Menu

    Watts & Wheels Ep 3: ‘We drive the new Dongfeng Box’

    The Dongfeng Box is one of South Africa’s newest budget EV contenders, and Watts & Wheels has driven it.
    By

    Watts & Wheels Ep 3: 'We drive the new Dongfeng Box'The Dongfeng Box electric city runabout has landed in South Africa, and Watts & Wheels has taken the vehicle – one of the cheapest electric cars currently on sale in the country – for a test drive.

    One of China’s biggest and oldest motoring manufacturers, the state-owned Dongfeng Motor Corporation has identified South Africa as a key export market and, through E Auto Motor, has launched the brand in South Africa – starting with the Dongfeng Box, whose pricing begins at R460 000.

    Watts & Wheels hosts William Kelly and Duncan McLeod take the Box for a drive around Johannesburg and share their thoughts on this intriguing and relatively low-cost hatchback designed for urban and city driving.

    Watch episode 3 now

    Also in this final episode of the three-part pilot season of Watts & Wheel, William and Duncan get animated about:

    • The state of the EV charging infrastructure market in South Africa – and is it overtraded?;
    • A new report on EV sales in South Africa over the next five years;
    • Chery’s reported plans to build a car plant in South Africa;
    • The challenges at Mercedes-Benz South Africa’s East London production plant, especially in the light of US President Donald Trump’s tariff wars;
    • Tesla’s challenge to the like of Waymo – a look at Elon Musk’s determination to win in autonomous ride-hailing services;
    • Xiaomi’s beautiful YU7 and how it’s going toe-to-toe with Tesla in China;
    • What’s happening at Porsche; and
    • Christian Horner’s exit at Red Bull Racing.

    Don’t miss this episode.

    Subscribe to Watts & Wheels on YouTube

    Prefer audio?

    Subscribe for free

    To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s other shows, including TCSTCS+, Meet the CIO and TCS Legends, please use the links below:

    ShowPlatform
    TCSYouTubeSpotifyApplePocket CastsRSS
    TCS LegendsYouTubeSpotifyApplePocket CastsRSS
    TCS+YouTubeSpotifyApplePocket CastsRSS
    Meet the CIOYouTubeSpotifyApplePocket CastsRSS
    Watts & WheelsYouTubeSpotifyApplePocket CastsRSS

    Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.



    Share.

    Related Posts