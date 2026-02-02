How to subscribe to South Africa’s best tech podcasts

If you enjoy the TechCentral Show (TCS) – and more broadly, TechCentral’s thoughtful, incisive conversations with technology leaders – you might want to subscribe so you never miss an episode.

TechCentral produces a suite of high-quality podcasts covering the most important trends and players in South African tech, including Meet the CIO, TCS, TCS+ and Watts & Wheels. Getting them delivered to your favourite podcast app is simple – and free.

Below is a quick guide to subscribing across the major platforms so you always have fresh episodes waiting for you. Alternatively, look for the table below, with quick links to your favourite platforms.

1. Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts remains one of the most popular ways to follow podcasts on iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Open the Apple Podcasts app on your device

Tap Search and type “TechCentral” or the name of the specific show you want (for example, “Meet the CIO”)

Tap the show you want from the results

Tap Subscribe

Episodes will automatically download or be listed under “Library”.

2. Spotify

Spotify offers easy access to all TechCentral audio shows – and works on phones, tablets, desktops and connected devices.

Open Spotify

Search for “TechCentral” or the podcast name

Tap the correct show

Tap Follow

This ensures new episodes appear in your Podcasts feed.

3. Google Podcasts

For Android users, Google Podcasts is a popular, no-frills choice:

Open the Google Podcasts app

Search for “TechCentral” or specific show titles

Tap the show and then Subscribe

Subscribed shows appear in your library ready to play.

4. YouTube

Many TechCentral podcasts are also available in video or audio format on TechCentral’s YouTube channel.

Open YouTube

Search for TechCentral or Watts & Wheels

Tap Subscribe to the channel

Click the bell icon to get notifications for new uploads

5. RSS feed

If you prefer using a dedicated podcast player (like Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castbox or others):

Open the app and search for TechCentral or the show name you’re looking for

Alternatively, use the show’s RSS feed URL (see links in the table below)

Paste it into your podcast app’s subscription field

This is ideal for users with niche podcast players or offline listening needs.

6. Direct links on TechCentral

At the bottom of each podcast episode (and below this paragraph), TechCentral includes a “Subscribe for free” table listing all the major platforms – from Apple and Spotify to Google and more. Simply click the icon for your preferred service and you’ll be taken straight to the show’s page where you can hit Subscribe or Follow.

Subscribing ensures you get the latest episodes as soon as they drop, helping you stay on top of the people, platforms and trends driving South Africa’s tech economy.