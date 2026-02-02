How to subscribe to South Africa’s best tech podcasts

If you enjoy the TechCentral Show (TCS) – and more broadly, TechCentral’s thoughtful, incisive conversations with technology leaders – you might want to subscribe so you never miss an episode.
1. Apple Podcasts
Apple Podcasts remains one of the most popular ways to follow podcasts on iPhone, iPad and Mac.
- Open the Apple Podcasts app on your device
- Tap Search and type “TechCentral” or the name of the specific show you want (for example, “Meet the CIO”)
- Tap the show you want from the results
- Tap Subscribe
Episodes will automatically download or be listed under “Library”.
2. Spotify
Spotify offers easy access to all TechCentral audio shows – and works on phones, tablets, desktops and connected devices.
- Open Spotify
- Search for “TechCentral” or the podcast name
- Tap the correct show
- Tap Follow
This ensures new episodes appear in your Podcasts feed.
3. Google Podcasts
For Android users, Google Podcasts is a popular, no-frills choice:
- Open the Google Podcasts app
- Search for “TechCentral” or specific show titles
- Tap the show and then Subscribe
Subscribed shows appear in your library ready to play.
4. YouTube
Many TechCentral podcasts are also available in video or audio format on TechCentral’s YouTube channel.
- Open YouTube
- Search for TechCentral or Watts & Wheels
- Tap Subscribe to the channel
- Click the bell icon to get notifications for new uploads
5. RSS feed
If you prefer using a dedicated podcast player (like Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castbox or others):
- Open the app and search for TechCentral or the show name you’re looking for
- Alternatively, use the show’s RSS feed URL (see links in the table below)
- Paste it into your podcast app’s subscription field
This is ideal for users with niche podcast players or offline listening needs.
Show Platform
TCS YouTube Spotify Apple Pocket Casts RSS
TCS Legends YouTube Spotify Apple Pocket Casts RSS
TCS+ YouTube Spotify Apple Pocket Casts RSS
Meet the CIO YouTube Spotify Apple Pocket Casts RSS
Watts & Wheels YouTube Spotify Apple Pocket Casts RSS
