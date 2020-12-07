Time is running out to pick up huge cloud bargains - TechCentral

Just because Black Friday has come and gone doesn’t mean that the window of opportunity for grabbing massive discounts has passed you by. Huawei Cloud’s month-long Year-End Sales Carnival still has a few days left to run. Facing the current economic downturn, organisations stand to not only benefit from the massive advantages of cloud migration or expansion but will also do so at vastly reduced costs.

For example, new user packages have been marked down by as much as 93%; and the cloud giant is offering up to 80% off eight cloud services, through coupons worth thousands of dollars.

The Year-End Sales Carnival runs until 10 December, so there’s no time to waste. This is Huawei’s way of thanking all its partners and customers for their dedicated support of Huawei Cloud in 2020.

Huawei is now offering customers the chance to fully enable their move to the cloud with these fantastic special offers

Huawei is a respected international ICT enterprise with over 30 years of experience. This means the organisation is ideally positioned to provide its customers with the latest cloud services in a reliable, secure and continuously evolving manner. And the current evolution involves the company offering significant discounts on dozens of hot cloud services, across the entire arena of compute, network, storage and security.

The best part of all is that following the manner in which Covid-19 highlighted the need for cloud platforms, Huawei is now offering customers the chance to fully enable their move to the cloud with these fantastic special offers.

SaaS bargains

Not only can you get big discounts in the cloud server, database, network, cloud storage, security and artificial intelligence (AI) spaces, you can also obtain a bargain on software as a service (SaaS) packages from the Huawei Cloud Marketplace. This includes enterprise website templates and enterprise applications, such as enterprise resource planning and office automation from the organisation’s partners.

Furthermore, once you have purchased your cloud services at a reduced rate, rest assured in the knowledge that Huawei remains fiercely committed to sharing its expertise and extensive best practices with its local partners and enterprise customers, via training, technical communication and joint projects. In other words, you will also have access to all the above, helping your business to continuously grow and ultimately to succeed in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Special offer 1: Free coupons worth $1 000 for hot cloud services

On top of cloud service discounts, Huawei’s enterprise customers are also being offered special coupons and other privileges. These include offers such as coupons for a wide range of specific cloud services, such as cloud servers, cloud meeting, security, network and enterprise intelligence (EI) services. The coupons can be redeemed based on the individual order amount, as the company makes its purchases, to the value of US$1 000.

Special offer 2: New user package from $1

Similarly, new user packages are available for the price of just $1, with newcomers to Huawei Cloud able to buy 1C1G cloud servers at this price. Furthermore, additional options include 1C2G, 2C4G and 2C8G cloud servers, which are being made available at a mere $6/month. There is, however, one proviso to this — sales are limited to one per customer.

The rise of the “new normal” in the aftermath of the Covid-19 lockdowns has placed digital transformation front and centre in the minds of businesses of all sizes.

Digitisation is really beginning to accelerate on a global scale, making the cloud more critical than ever. No wonder Huawei has tailored 2020’s Year-End Sales Carnival with the specific aim of helping more businesses to benefit from cutting-edge cloud-based technologies.

It is also worth noting that Huawei operates some 23 data centres around the world, including in South Africa. This means your move to the cloud will not run afoul of any compliance or data sovereignty issues.

View Huawei’s specials, which are far brighter than the usual “black deals” available at this time of year, and find out how Huawei and the cloud can help you take your business into the future.