Huawei HMS app innovation contest, Apps UP, goes global - TechCentral

>> Top developers across five regions invited to compete and create innovative apps.

>> Prizes on offer include up to US$15 000 in cash, Huawei AppGallery promotional resources, and more

>> $1-million total in cash prizes, funded by the Shining-Star Program, on offer to developers worldwide in flagship contest

Developers around the world are being invited to put their skills to the test on a global stage with the launch of the Huawei HMS app innovation contest, Apps UP, which launched on 30 June.

The inaugural contest will see entrants compete against other experienced developers to create innovative apps that improve and help navigate everyday life. Using the full suite of tools and resources available through HMS Core, the Apps UP contest provides a platform for developers in each of the five competition regions: Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and China to showcase their skills and innovation.

The contest aims to inspire global developers to help people explore a better digital life. The winners of the contest will get the chance to have their apps promoted on Huawei AppGallery, making them accessible to hundreds of millions of device users from more than 170 countries and regions.

Prizes and wider benefits also include:

$1-million in total funded by the Shining-Star Program, in cash prizes in the following categories: Best App, Best Game, Best Social Impact App, Most Popular App, Honourable Mention;

Opportunity to compete on a global stage and showcase technical ability using leading HMS Core;

Discussion with industry experts and Apps UP’s expert judging panel;

Global media promotion opportunities; and

Free access to Huawei developer events, courses and certifications.

To celebrate the launch of the contest, Huawei hosted a live virtual event on Tuesday, 30 June to showcase what’s in store for developers. The event marked the opening of the global contest and included talks from Zhang Ping’an, president of Consumer Cloud Service, Huawei Consumer Business Group, successful app developers and HMS Core experts.

Commenting on the launch of the Huawei HMS App Innovation Contest, Apps UP, Zhang Ping’an said: “The number of talented developers in the HMS ecosystem is growing. The work that developers do is integral to so much of our daily lives. Through the apps they create, they empower us to seamlessly navigate the world around us. At Huawei, we want to invite developers to join us in building a better future and turn their ideas into reality using HMS Core offered by Huawei Mobile Services.”

With a special appreciation and knowledge of the South African developer community and its landscape, a South African panel of experts has been selected to judge the South African segment of the contest. This panel will include the founder and CEO of SovTech, Gerald Neves. SovTech is a custom software development company, which recently announced it is assisting Huawei with refiguring the core services of apps for Huawei AppGallery.

In addition, the judging panel will include, among others, Subash Sharma, who is head of mobile channels for Absa retail and business banking; Maurice Lau, founder and chairman of Silicon Burg International; Dr Michelle Potgieter, a well-known independent strategic marketing consultant; and Peter Matthaei, CEO of Namola, a crime response mobile app.

How to enter

To enter, participants must register an account on the official website between 30 June and 30 August 2020 and sign up either as an individual or as a team of up to three members. All apps must be developed integrating HMS Core and submitted on the contest’s official website before 6pm (UTC+8) on 30 August 2020, when a panel of regional industry experts will score each entry on social value, business value, user experience and originality.

From there, the top 20 shortlisted apps in each region will be made available for the public to download on the contest’s official website or Huawei AppGallery from 21 September, making their way to the finals in October.

Ready to harness the endless potential of the app world with Huawei? To find out more, visit this website. Or for further information, please contact: Michael Bratt on 011 517 9800 or e-mail him on michael.bratt@huawei.com. #HMSInnovateforall