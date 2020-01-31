Huawei's AppGallery now includes Namola for a safer South Africa - TechCentral

Huawei Consumer Cloud Services has partnered with South Africa’s most popular personal safety app, Namola, to ensure that more South Africans have access to this life-saving service. Namola is available on Huawei’s AppGallery for current Huawei users, and on Huawei’s new device ecosystem, Huawei Mobile Services (HMS).

“Our research shows that a quarter of our users access Namola from Huawei’s AppGallery on their devices. Therefore, it made sense for us to ensure that Huawei users get the best possible user experience of our app in new Huawei devices,” explains Peter Matthaei, CEO of Namola.

The integration onto HMS is simple and easy. For example, the developers at Namola were able to migrate their app onto the HMS platform in just two days. For Namola, the migration was a huge success. “It was much quicker than we anticipated. We had expected some hurdles in terms of the compatibility of our code base, but HMS provided all the framework features that our Namola app needed. Huawei users will now be able to easily find the Namola app on Huawei AppGallery,” says Matthaei.

Huawei has gone to great lengths to make it possible for developers to seamlessly integrate with HMS and to make their apps available on the Huawei AppGallery

The Namola app uses GPS technology to accurately and efficiently locate and support individuals who need emergency assistance, or who are worried about their safety or the safety of others. When a user triggers an alarm, the app notifies a highly trained operator in one of their dedicated, 24/7 control centres, who then dispatches the closest appropriate emergency responder. In addition to the police, an aggregated response network with over 6 000 community policing forum and neighbourhood watch members, paramedics and private security and private ambulances operators (Namola Plus only) also respond with Namola, giving it consistently one of the fastest response times in the country.

Matthaei believes that app developers have a huge opportunity to cut through the clutter and capitalise on the growth opportunity that the HMS platform offers, thereby opening additional opportunities for monetisation.

Dual support

“Huawei has gone to great lengths to make it possible for developers to seamlessly integrate with HMS and to make their apps available on the Huawei AppGallery. The dual support for HMS and Google Mobile Services on a single, easy-to-maintain code base is a no-brainer. With HMS, developers can get the best user experience for their apps.” Another attractive benefit to HMS, according to Matthaei, is Huawei’s Quick Apps. Because they are installation-free, they are perfect for the South African market, which is often data sensitive.

Likun Zhao, vice president of the Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa, says: “Huawei is excited to be partnering with Namola as they provide a vital service to South Africans. We want to ensure that our users have a familiar and seamless experience when using the Huawei AppGallery on our new devices. In order to achieve this, we need to work closely with commercial partners and developers like Namola so that HMS becomes the ideal platform where developers can make their apps better, more relevant and more accessible for our Huawei AppGallery users.”

App developers with completed apps can visit developer.huawei.com, or contact the the Huawei South Africa business development team on developersa@huawei.com to find out how Huawei can support them.