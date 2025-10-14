Infini-fi aims to redefine home fibre flexibility and choice in South Africa

SADV, one of South Africa’s fastest-growing internet service providers has unveiled Infini-fi, a new brand and value-added connectivity service designed to expand fibre access while giving customers greater flexibility, choice and control.

Venita Engelbrecht, MD of SADV, says Infini-fi hopes to build on the success of its Reach Fibre offering to underserved areas, which has garnered more than 130 000 loyal subscribers in less than four years. Continually innovating to broaden choice and addressing the real gaps where customers are underserved, SADV is building its offering on quality and added value that meets the needs of its various target markets.

“As a newer entrant in 2021, being underestimated has worked to our advantage – it keeps us sharp,” Engelbrecht says. “With Infini-fi, our mission is to extend fibre services to more households, especially in areas where access has been limited. We see our role as unlocking access, listening to our customers and shaping an ecosystem that drives innovation.”

Our mission is to extend fibre services to more households, especially in areas where access has been limited

SADV’s goal with Infini-fi is simple: to connect more South Africans to fast, reliable fibre – especially in areas where access has been limited and the benefits of fibre have yet to be felt. It’s about giving more customers the opportunity to experience the difference.

“Our later entry gave us the advantage of building from scratch; agile, customer-focused and fit for today’s realities. What we’ve learnt from our Reach customers is that it’s essential to truly understand their needs. With Infini-fi, we’ll continue this journey by giving customers more control and building services that enhance their digital lives,” says Engelbrecht.

“The Infini-fi brand is positioned as the connectivity that enables more access for your lifestyle, whether you’re a work from home professional, a parent, an influencer or a techie,” she says.

SADV’s investment in infrastructure has created a reliable, scalable network designed to meet customer expectations. Through content peering agreements with Netflix, Google and Meta, SADV brings popular online content closer to customers, ensuring faster delivery and an enhanced quality of experience.

Customers are in control

A key advantage for Infini-fi customers is the introduction of a new digital platform designed to put them in control of their connectivity. “This platform gives customers real-time visibility and management of their services from anywhere, including monitoring connected devices, running speed tests directly from routers, rebooting equipment remotely and reconfiguring services,” Engelbrecht says. “Coupled with 24/7 support, it empowers customers to self-manage and troubleshoot with ease, while enabling us to keep learning and innovating to enhance the overall experience.”

Sebastin Samuel, executive head sales and operations at SADV, says: “Our launch offering is all about flexibility and freedom. We have simple, month-to-month products plus contract options for those who prefer to lock in value. Best of all, getting connected is quick and easy; opening the door to more opportunities, more experiences and more of what matters.”

“With Infini-fi, we’re saying people don’t go online anymore – they live there. This offering is shaped to enable your digital journey. We want to be the ISP that gives you the ability to share and capture every single moment in your digital journey. It’s a tailored offering, built to meet the needs of our customers and their digital aspirations,” he says.

To celebrate the launch, Infini-fi is offering its first 250 customers up to R5 000 cashback (terms and conditions apply). “Customers can sign up by visiting www.infinifi.co.za or sending a WhatsApp to 084 555 8858 for more information,” says Samuel.

About Infini-fi

Infini-fi, a division of SADV, is South Africa’s new premium fibre internet brand under the Maziv Group. Built on SADV’s proven carrier-grade infrastructure, Infini-fi delivers fast, reliable and scalable fibre-to-the-home solutions designed for those who demand more from their digital lives. With a vision of delivering “Unlimited Living”, Infini-fi empowers customers to seamlessly integrate work, learning, entertainment and lifestyle services through world-class connectivity. For more, visit www.infinifi.co.za, e-mail [email protected] or chat on WhatsApp on 084 555 8858.