    Instagram may launch Reels as separate app in challenge to TikTok

    Instagram is reportedly considering the launch of a separate app for its short-form video feature, Reels.
    Instagram may launch Reels as separate app in challenge to TikTokInstagram is considering the launch of a separate app for its short-form video feature, Reels, its chief Adam Mosseri told staff this week, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing a person who heard the remarks.

    The Meta-owned company is looking to take advantage of TikTok’s uncertain status in the US, aiming to provide a similar video-scrolling experience, the report added.

    Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    In January, Meta also announced a new video editing app, Edits, a move seemingly aimed at acquiring a share of the user base of CapCut, a similar video editing app owned by TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance.

    Meta previously tried out a standalone video-sharing app called Lasso in 2018, with the goal of competing with TikTok, but the app did not gain much traction and the company later shut it down.  — Kritika Lamba, (c) 2025 Reuters

