Seraphic secures $29m to strengthen browser security for businesses

Seraphic Security, a leader in enterprise browser security, has announced it has secured a US$29-million series-A funding round led by GreatPoint Ventures (GPV), with participation from the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund and existing investors Planven, Cota Capital, Storm Ventures, Eastlink and Secure Octane. This milestone will allow the organisation to accelerate its product road map and market expansion in North America and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“With the rise of SaaS applications and a hybrid workforce, browsers have become a critical attack surface for today’s adversaries,” said Michael Sentonas, president at CrowdStrike. “Seraphic Security’s unique yet simple approach solves a critical gap in enterprise browser security, which is why we invested in this innovative technology and team.”

On the heels of significant growth, with a 300% ARR (accounting rate of return) increase year on year, Seraphic Security has emerged as an enterprise browser security leader with increasing adoption by Fortune 500 enterprises. This momentum stems from Seraphic’s breakthrough approach to browser security: creating a patented abstraction layer that effectively monitors, randomises and secures the browser.

“Browsers dominate the enterprise, yet they are not secure enough,” said Ray Lane, managing partner at GreatPoint Ventures. “Seraphic is emerging as a powerful force in the rapidly growing enterprise browser security market.”

“As enterprises rush to secure the browser, this series-A investment is a testament to the market’s recognition of Seraphic’s innovative approach to addressing a critical and growing need in the enterprise market – helping organisations mitigate browser vulnerabilities while reducing the cost and complexity of their security architecture,” said Ilan Yeshua, CEO and co-founder at Seraphic Security. “Our focus will be on scaling our operations in North America and Emea, accelerating growth, and continuing to deliver unparalleled value to our customers.”

About Seraphic Security

Seraphic is a leader in the rapidly growing enterprise browser security market, driven by its patented technology that turns any browser into a secure browser with robust protection and detection capabilities. Seamlessly and easily deployed, Seraphic also enables secure access to SaaS and private web applications to employees and third parties from managed and personal devices without the complexity and cost of VDI and VPN. Invisible to the end-user, Seraphic supports all browsers and SaaS desktop applications like Teams, Slack, Discord and WhatsApp. For more information, please visit seraphicsecurity.com.

About GreatPoint Ventures

GreatPoint Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm founded by entrepreneurs and operators who’ve built companies cumulatively worth $300-billion. Our mission is to partner with entrepreneurs solving big problems across enterprise, healthcare, biotech and food. GPV makes fewer than 10 new investments per year, so we have time to fight in the trenches with every team we back. Learn more at www.gpv.com.

About CrowdStrike Falcon Fund

The CrowdStrike Falcon Fund is a cross-stage investment fund and the largest corporate venture arm in the cybersecurity industry. The programme is designed to build an ecosystem of next-generation security leaders that share a common mission through a unique combination of investment and deep technical integrations with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, giving CrowdStrike customers access to cutting-edge third-party capabilities.