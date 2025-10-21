Trust in automation: Solid8 and AlgoSec power Africa’s secure digital future

In today’s interconnected, multi-cloud world, network complexity has become one of cybersecurity’s greatest challenges. Every new application, cloud migration and integration increases the attack surface, creating endless opportunities for misconfigurations, delays and compliance risk.

According to AlgoSec’s latest white paper, Building Trust in Automation, 64% of organisations report significant issues caused by network deficiencies, from poor visibility to failed audits.

As digital transformation accelerates, manual change management simply can’t keep up. Traditional, ticket-driven processes are too slow, siloed and error-prone, often stretching application changes from hours into weeks. What’s needed now is a smarter, automated framework that connects application owners, DevOps, network and security teams through intelligent, end-to-end visibility.

Why intelligent automation matters

AlgoSec’s research highlights that intelligent automation provides a single source of truth for security and compliance across hybrid environments. By automating each step of the policy change lifecycle – from request to validation – organisations can:

Detect and remediate risks before deployment

Streamline audits and enforce compliance standards

Accelerate application delivery while reducing human error

Free up IT and security teams to focus on innovation

The results speak for themselves. From banks reducing compliance prep time by 70% to government agencies cutting manual efforts by 80%, automation is transforming how enterprises secure connectivity at scale.

Building confidence, step by step

AlgoSec’s six levels of intelligent automation offers a phased journey – allowing organisations to adopt automation at their own pace without losing visibility or control. This incremental approach builds confidence while driving measurable return of investment and risk reduction.

Looking ahead, automation will be indispensable for organisations aiming to achieve zero trust maturity, ensuring every access request is authenticated, authorised and encrypted – regardless of environment.

The Solid8 perspective

As AlgoSec’s official distributor in South Africa and across the broader African region, Solid8 Technologies is driving awareness around the power of intelligent automation in securing hybrid networks. Our focus is on helping enterprises and partners simplify complexity, turning security policy management into a strategic enabler for agility, compliance and innovation.

“Automation shouldn’t be feared, it should be trusted and embraced,” says Simone Santana, MD at Solid8 Technologies.

“AlgoSec allows organisations to progress toward automation at their own pace, while gaining deep visibility and control across their network. It’s about empowering security teams to move faster, with confidence.”

Download the white paper

To explore how intelligent automation can help you enhance secure application connectivity and move toward zero-touch change management, download AlgoSec’s white paper, Building Trust in Automation.

Contact our trusted advisors for a demo or learn more about our solutions via e-mail.