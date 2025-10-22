Weak passwords cause one in five breaches – Solid8 and Specops have the fix

According to Simone Santana, MD at Solid8 Technologies, an overwhelming number of breaches now occur due to credential abuse, including the use of stolen or reused passwords, which remain the single most common breach vector, accounting for roughly one in five incidents. At the same time, corporations struggle with password hygiene and identity access controls, which amplifies risk.

With this said, Solid8 Technologies is proud to announce that Specops, an Outpost24 company, offers a value-driven free assessment solution that will help organisations identify weak areas in their password policies and Active Directory hygiene.

Password fatigue: how Solid8 is changing the game

Across Africa’s fast digitising economy, one of the most persistent security challenges remains deceptively simple: passwords.

From the smallest business to the largest banks, telcos, public sector institutions, the same issues continue to be a major concern. Password reuse, weak credentials and a lack of visibility into Active Directory password hygiene have left organisations exposed to avoidable breaches. Cybercriminals often gain entry not through zero-days or sophisticated exploits, but through a leaked or reused password; a vulnerability made worse by sprawling hybrid environments and limited IT resources.

“We are helping to turn the tide by bringing cost-effective solutions like Specops to the African market. It’s a leading password security and management solution that integrates seamlessly with Active Directory,” says Santana.

Through Specops password policy, breached password protection and password reset, organisations can align with industry best practices such as National Institute of Standards and Technology, detect compromised credentials and enforce stronger, user-friendly password policies.

What truly sets this launch apart is the free Specops password auditor tool, an invaluable resource for partners and customers alike. With just a quick scan, security teams can uncover weak, identical, or breached passwords in Active Directory, helping them quantify real-world risk and take proactive steps before attackers do. It’s an eye-opening exercise that often becomes the catalyst for broader identity-security reform.

SpecOps delivers a full suite of solutions, including password policy, password reset and breached password protection, designed to help organisations prevent credential-based attacks before they happen.

Key features

Specops password policy: Enables organisations to enforce modern password complexity, block the use of compromised or weak passwords and encourage the adoption of secure passphrases.

Enables organisations to enforce modern password complexity, block the use of compromised or weak passwords and encourage the adoption of secure passphrases. Specops uReset : A secure, user-friendly self-service password reset solution that reduces helpdesk calls while ensuring users remain productive, even when working remotely.

: A secure, user-friendly self-service password reset solution that reduces helpdesk calls while ensuring users remain productive, even when working remotely. SpecOos password auditor : Assesses the health of an organisation’s password environment, identifying weak, stale or reused credentials.

: Assesses the health of an organisation’s password environment, identifying weak, stale or reused credentials. Specops secure service desk: Verifies users through multi-factor authentication before allowing service desk password resets; protecting against social engineering attacks.

Strengthening South Africa’s cybersecurity landscape

The partnership with Specops brings world-class cybersecurity innovation directly to Southern Africa, with benefits reaching across finance, government, healthcare, education and critical infrastructure sectors.

“At Solid8, we believe cyber resilience begins with awareness and action,” says Santana. “Password hygiene should be simple – the right tools make it easy for organisations to see where weaknesses lie and fix them before they become threats. Specops helps IT teams do exactly that: identify, strengthen and secure their identity environment with clarity and confidence.”

Upcoming webinar

Specops will be hosting an upcoming webinar on the 25 November showcasing how enterprises can take password security to the next level, exploring practice strategies to defend against breaches, prevent credential theft and ensure compliance with modern security frameworks. Through expert insights and case studies, attendees will gain an understanding of the tools and techniques needed to stay ahead of today’s most pressing identity security challenges.

This session will:

Explain the most common vulnerabilities in password management

Demonstrate how to detect and prevent compromised credentials

Simplify user authentication processes

Explore real world scenarios and best practices for enhancing your organisation’s security

Showcase how Specops solutions can enforce strong password policies

