Vivo V60 Lite 5G hits SA shelves with huge battery, great cameras

Smartphone maker vivo has released the V60 Lite 5G in South Africa, positioning it as an “all-day powerhouse” that balances performance, battery life and everyday durability – and comes in at under R13 000.

In a market where midrange devices face increasing pressure to deliver meaningful value beyond raw specs, the V60 Lite offers a thoughtfully balanced approach. With a focus on long-term usability, imaging versatility and durability, it’s aimed at users who rely on their smartphones not just as tech gadgets but as day-to-day tools.

Battery and efficiency at the core

At the centre of the V60 Lite is a 6 500mAh BlueVolt battery – one of the largest capacities in its category. Despite this, the phone remains surprisingly slim at 7.59mm, underscoring vivo’s emphasis on portability without compromise.

The battery supports 90W FlashCharge, which takes the device from near-empty to full in under an hour – a practical benefit for mobile users with demanding schedules. The inclusion of Bypass Charging, which diverts power directly to the system during gaming, not only improves thermal control but also extends long-term battery health – an increasingly important metric as users hold onto phones for longer.

Vivo is backing this with a five-year battery performance guarantee, positioning the V60 Lite as a device built for longevity.

Imaging designed for everyday creativity

On the camera front, the V60 Lite is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor with autofocus, a notable inclusion at this price point. It’s supported by vivo’s AI Master Aura Light Portrait system, which adjusts colour temperature and lighting softness to suit each scene – particularly useful for skin tones and low-light conditions.

The AI Imaging 3.0 suite brings additional tools such as AI Erase 3.0 (for reflection and object removal), AI Photo Enhance, and a dedicated Super Night Algorithm for low-light clarity. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording, while the Film Camera mode offers retro-inspired filters – a nod to the growing creator community.

Taken together, the camera system isn’t just about megapixels – it’s clearly designed for users who want to capture better photos and videos without having to understand complex settings.

Durability where it matters

Beyond battery and imaging, durability is a standout area for the V60 Lite – and not just as a marketing afterthought. The device is MIL-STD-810H certified for shock and drop resistance, SGS drop-tested, and features IP65-rated protection against dust and water spray.

Vivo further reinforces this with its 7-Star Quality Promise, which includes a 50-month performance guarantee, five-year battery health assurance and 360° Accidental Protection – covering one-time screen, back cover or camera glass repair within the first year (for devices activated on or before 30 April 2026). Given the high cost of screen repairs in South Africa, this could be a meaningful differentiator for many users.

Smooth performance and stable connectivity

Powering the phone is the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo, paired with 8GB RAM (expandable to 16GB via virtual RAM) and 256GB of internal storage. While not positioned as a performance flagship, the chipset is optimised for daily workloads – from social apps and video calls to light gaming and multitasking.

Vivo’s AI SuperLink handles connectivity, combining 5G, Wi-Fi acceleration and smart switching to maintain smooth performance even in patchy network environments. The 360-degree omnidirectional antenna system further supports this by boosting signal stability.

Designed with everyday usability in mind

The V60 Lite features a minimalist flat-screen design with a clean vertical camera layout. Available in “elegant black” and the more eye-catching “titanium blue” (inspired by Arctic hues), the phone avoids flashy elements in favour of a more refined, confident aesthetic.

Despite its large battery and protective build, the phone remains slim and easy to handle – a key consideration for users who spend long hours on their device.

Availability and outlook

The vivo V60 Lite 5G is available now at a recommended price of R12 999, with a free smartwatch bundle for early buyers (while stocks last), exclusively through Vodacom and Cell C in-store and online.

In a midrange segment crowded with spec sheets and trade-offs, the V60 Lite stands out not by chasing benchmarks but by focusing on what users actually need to get through the day: long-lasting power, strong camera tools, reliable durability and practical support.

About vivo

Vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions and is loved by more than 500 million users worldwide. Learn more at vivo.com.