TCS+ | Managing Sims, saving money: how MSB Micro keeps businesses connected

In today’s hyperconnected society, mobile connectivity is key to running a successful business, helping keep employees connected to each other, to organisational resources and to customers.

To manage communications effectively, businesses need to have a clear view of the entire Sim estate across the organisation. Monitoring usage and having the control needed to provide (or restrict) resources such as voice minutes and data quickly and easily are critical to managing costs.

MSB Micro Systems is a company specialising in managed network connectivity for corporate entities. In this episode of TechCentral’s TCS+, MSB Micro Systems founder and CEO Danny Stemmet talks about the ins and outs of Sim management.

Watch the interview

Stemmet delves into:

MSB Micro’s history and how the company changed from being a software development house to a services company;

How the rise of hybrid work environments and remote teams have affected demand for Sim management services, especially among mobile workforces;

How MSB Micro Systems supports Sims that perform machine-to-machine communications and other internet-of-things functions;

How MSB’s network-agnostic approach provides flexibility to its resellers and, by extension, their clients;

How MSB’s pricing model supports businesses at every stage growth, helping them scale appropriately when they need to;

The key benefits for a company that chooses to use a managed connectivity service rather than managing their mobile estate directly with an operator; and

Why MSB Micro is changing its business model from being a managed service provider to a platform business.

Don’t miss this informative conversation.

Listen to this episode of TechCentral’s TCS+

Subscribe for free

To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s shows, including TCS, TCS+, Meet the CIO and TCS Legends, please use the links below:

TCS+ episodes are sponsored. Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.