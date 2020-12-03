iPhone 12 South African launch date set as 18 December - TechCentral

Apple will launch the iPhone 12 series in South Africa on 18 December, significantly later than in previous years, as the US consumer electronics giant struggles with supply constraints.

Vodacom said on Wednesday that the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will all go on sale one week before Christmas. Several retailers contacted by TechCentral confirmed they would also begin selling the latest Apple models on that date.

Vodacom said consumers will be able to pre-order all four models starting on 11 December.

With supplies likely to remain tight, pre-ordering may be the only way of consumers guaranteeing getting their hands on one before Christmas Day.

No South African pricing has been announced yet.