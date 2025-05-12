Brace yourself: iPhone prices may be headed even higher

Apple is considering raising the prices of its next iPhone line-up, a step it is seeking to couple with new features and design changes.

This is according to a report in The Wall Street Journal on Monday, which cited people familiar with the matter.

Shares of the company rose 7% in pre-market trading.

Price hikes to Apple’s most important product would make the devices even more premium than they already are

The company is determined to avoid any scenario in which it appears to attribute price increases to US tariffs on goods from China, where most Apple devices are assembled, according to the report.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The US and China agreed on Monday to suspend most of the tariffs they had imposed on each other in recent weeks, easing the pressure on Apple, according to the Journal report.

However, a 20% tariff that US President Donald Trump imposed early in his second term on Chinese goods, citing what he said was Beijing’s role in the fentanyl trade, remains in place and covers smartphones, it said.

New iPhone models

Trump had exempted smartphones and some other electronics products from a separate “reciprocal” tariff on Chinese goods, which will temporarily fall to 10% from 125% under Monday’s trade deal.

Price hikes to Apple’s most important product would make the devices even more premium than they already are, with the base iPhone Pro model currently starting at $999 in the US.

Apple is strongly rumoured to be working on a major refresh to its iPhone line-up in the coming years, starting with a new, ultra-thin variant — said to be called the iPhone 17 Air — expected to be announced in September.

This could be followed by a foldable model in 2026, designed to compete with Android foldables like Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy Z Series phones. — Jaspreet Singh, (c) 2025 Reuters, with additional reporting (c) 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: