Latency, compliance, uptime: the African advantage starts with HOSTAFRICA

As Africa cements its position as one of the fastest-growing digital economies in the world, South African businesses are increasingly looking beyond their borders for growth. With e-commerce, fintech and digital services booming across the continent, the opportunity for regional expansion has never been greater. But regional success demands more than ambition – it demands reliable IT infrastructure. And that’s where HOSTAFRICA comes in.

Whether you’e an SME, a start-up or a growing digital brand, how and where your website or application is hosted can define your user experience. Uptime, latency, scalability and data compliance are no longer nice-to-haves – they’re non-negotiable.

Many South African companies still rely on overseas hosting, but this brings hidden costs: slower page-load times for local users, currency exchange fluctuations and limited support availability across time zones. As your business scales regionally, those shortcomings can impact both your revenue and reputation.

Local infrastructure, especially when it’s available in-country, solves these issues and more.

African hosting services – the business case

HOSTAFRICA is one of the few hosting companies in South Africa that offers in-country hosting services in Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana. With this approach, your business benefits from:

Faster load times: Thanks to low-latency infrastructure hosted in Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa.

Thanks to low-latency infrastructure hosted in Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa. Improved compliance: Meet local data regulations – critical for fintech, e-commerce and public-sector work.

Meet local data regulations – critical for fintech, e-commerce and public-sector work. Regional support: On-the-ground teams that understand African time zones, needs and business culture.

On-the-ground teams that understand African time zones, needs and business culture. Proven expertise, trusted by more than 100 000 customers: HOSTAFRICA brings proven expertise in scalable hosting for websites, e-commerce and virtual private servers – trusted by more than 100 000 customers across Africa.

Whether you’re running a content-heavy platform, a SaaS app or managing client sites across the continent, having your hosting rooted in Africa delivers a tangible edge.

Why choose HOSTAFRICA

For businesses serious about expanding into Africa, HOSTAFRICA is more than just another hosting provider. We’re a proudly African company with data centres and infrastructure spanning South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana, designed to serve the continent’s unique digital needs.

Founded in 2016, HOSTAFRICA has grown to support more than 100 000 customers with a full suite of cloud hosting services, including:

Virtual private servers

Dedicated server hosting

Cloud and web hosting plans optimised for speed and reliability

Domain registration and SSL management

Our recent infrastructure expansions in Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana are gamechangers for South African entrepreneurs. By giving you the ability to host in-country and bill in local currency (KES or NGN), we eliminate many of the typical barriers to African market entry – like compliance headaches and fluctuating exchange rates.

What’s more, our local support teams in West, East and Southern Africa ensure you always have expert help whenever you need it – aligned with your time zone and your priorities.

Whether you’re a retailer entering African e-commerce markets, a start-up building cloud-native apps for users in Nairobi or Lagos, or an agency deploying regional client websites, HOSTAFRICA offers the speed, uptime and compliance you need – without the red tape of international hosts. Explore HOSTAFRICA hosting plans today to start your expansion into Africa.

About HOSTAFRICA

HOSTAFRICA, founded in 2016 by Michael Osterloh and two experienced hosting entrepreneurs from Europe, is committed to creating digital opportunities for entrepreneurs across Africa. Since its inception, the company has emerged as a key player in Africa’s digital landscape, delivering scalable hosting solutions for websites, e-commerce and virtual private server deployments to more than 100 000 customers.

The company’s expansion into Nigeria (2021) and Kenya (2022) underscores its dedication to building a robust, continent-wide presence.

Renowned for exceptional customer support, HOSTAFRICA has earned a stellar 4.9 out of 5 rating on the review platform HelloPeter. Its commitment to personalised service and industry-leading response times ensures that all clients – regardless of experience – receive the support they need to succeed in their digital ventures.