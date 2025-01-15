Leadership upheaval at Sonos

Sonos chief product officer Maxime Bouvat-Merlin is leaving the audio technology company following Monday’s exit of the CEO amid the fallout from the failure of its app revamp, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Bouvat-Merlin, who has been product chief since 2023, will remain an adviser to new interim CEO Tom Conrad, said the person, who asked not to be named because the departure hasn’t been announced publicly.

Conrad, in his first major move since taking over the company, is eliminating the chief product officer role and taking over the responsibilities given his experience in the area.

Sonos and longtime CEO Patrick Spence parted ways Monday after changes to its mobile app in May led to a decline in revenue and customers losing trust in the brand.

A Sonos spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bouvat-Merlin joined Sonos in 2016 as a hardware executive and was its operations chief prior to his promotion to product chief.

“With my stepping in as CEO, the board, Max and I have agreed that my background makes the chief product officer role redundant,” Conrad said in an e-mail to the staff.

“Therefore, Max’s role is being eliminated and the product organisation will report directly to me. I’ve asked Max to advise me over the next period to ensure a smooth transition and I am grateful that he’s agreed to do that.” — (c) 2025 Bloomberg LP

