LG to offer customers limited-time Apple TV+ promotion

LG Electronics is offering three months of unlimited access to Apple Originals and more for just US$2.99/month to eligible LG smart TV users in 93 countries, including South Africa.

The offer is available within the Apple TV app of compatible 4K and 8K LG smart TVs (2018 models and later), along with lifestyle screen models StanbyME, StanbyME 2, StanbyME Go, LG MyView smart monitors and LG CineBeam projectors. This limited-time offer will be in effect from 19 May to 7 July 2025.1

LG TV owners will be able to enjoy premium, award-winning drama and comedy series, feature films, ground-breaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, including the cultural phenomenon Severance, hit sci-fi favourites like Silo, acclaimed comedies like The Studio, compelling dramas like The Morning Show and Your Friends & Neighbors, and global hit film including The Gorge, The Instigators, Wolfs, The Family Plan and more. Apple TV+ also offers award-winning series for kids and families, including Jane and Stillwater, and beloved Peanuts originals.

Cinematic experience

LG’s industry-leading TVs feature Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to deliver superb home entertainment and LG smart TV users can enjoy Apple TV+ in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The company’s premium TVs support both Dolby Vision and Filmmaker Mode, a cinematic experience available with Apple TV+ titles mastered in Dolby Vision.

LG is committed to elevating the viewing experience to a new height by offering an extensive array of content and services, class-leading picture quality and immersive audio. LG smart TV users can effortlessly tap into the full suite of content and services offered by LG smart TVs with the versatile and user-friendly webOS platform.

¹Apple TV+ offer is available in select participating markets beginning 19 May and ending 7 July. The offer is available on 2018-2025 LG 4K, 8K smart TV models, StanbyME, StanbyME GO, StanbyME 2 models, 2022-2025 LG MyView smart monitor models, and 2020-2025 LG CineBeam models, all in the Apple TV app. Valid only for new and qualified returning subscribers to Apple TV+ in your region. Limit one offer per TV and Apple Account. Plan automatically renews at your region’s price per month until cancelled. Requires an Apple account with payment method on file. Payment will be billed to payment method on file and can be cancelled anytime at least a day before each renewal date in your service account settings. Terms and Apple privacy policy apply. Must be the minimum age required in your country and in the country that matches the store front on which you are redeeming the offer. Compatible products and services required. Cannot be combined with other offers providing access to the same service. Apple TV+ is a service mark of Apple.

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognised innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect colour, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalised webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays that are designed to maximise customers’ work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

