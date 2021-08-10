Mamongae Mahlare is new Takealot Group CEO

Takealot Group will replace long-serving CEO Kim Reid on 1 October. The role will be filled by Mamongae Mahlare, who joins South Africa’s largest online retailer from Illovo Sugar.

Reid, who will become chairman, announced his intention to step down in February so as to “step back from day-to-day operations to focus on initiatives that will deliver future value for the group”.

Takealot is controlled by Naspers.

Mahlare is MD of Illovo Sugar South Africa and has previously worked at SABMiller, Unilever and Coca-Cola.

Takealot Group has also appointed Tessa Ackermann as chief financial officer. Other executive appointments include: