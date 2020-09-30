Managing your remote contact centre in today's work-from-home environment - TechCentral

Customer experience is rightfully taking a back seat to concerns for health and safety when directly impacted by pandemic challenges. This is, however, a journey from which we will all transition into a world that has changed. CX lessons learnt during this time of crisis are ones that will be invaluable going forward.

Find out more in our whitepaper, Listening to the Contact Centre to Overcome Pandemic Challenges, to understand how to:

Balance CX impact with front line challenges;

Expand your listening posts;

Rely to a greater extent on unsolicited feedback;

Bridge the CX-to-contact-centre gap; and

More actively listen to your customers and employees.

Learn how customer experience professionals can effectively listen to customers and frontline employees for CX intelligence both now and when we emerge from the pandemic.

Download here.