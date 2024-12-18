TCS | Meet the team behind Matric Live, South Africa’s App of the Year

Matric Live is a study tool to help students in grades 10-12 supplement their in-class learning with additional exercises – and even get exam practice via a digital platform. And it recently won the FNB App of the Year award amid stiff competition from the likes of Checkers Sixty60 and TFG’s Bash.

In this episode of the TechCentral Show, Matric Live CEO Kagisho Masae and chief technology officer Lesego Finger tell TechCentral’s Nathi Ndlovu about their journey as a start-up and the growth Matric Live has gone through in the last few years.

They delve into:

The inspiration behind the Matric Live app and the problem it seeks to solve for students;

The journey from app idea to full-fledged live system and the challenges faced along the way;

How the application is being monetised while keeping access to the platform free for its users;

The impact Matric Live has had on South African students;

Some success stories about students who have used the app;

Upcoming features to look forward to on the application;

The vision Masae and Finger have for the future of their business; and

The significance of winning the App of the Year award.

Masae and Finger tell an inspiring story of battling against the odds and succeeding at solving one of the most foundational problems confronting South African society: the dissemination of quality education to all corners of the country. Don’t miss a great conversation!

