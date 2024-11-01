Mauritius orders ban on social media

Mauritius’s communications regulator on Friday ordered all internet service providers to suspend access to social media platforms until 11 November, a day after the upcoming general election, as the country reels from a wiretapping scandal.

Some 20 conversations involving politicians, police, lawyers, journalists and members of civil society have been leaked on social media since mid-October, media watchdog Reporters Without Borders said.

The Information and Communication Technologies Authority said the temporary social media ban was in response to “illegal postings”.

A crisis committee is currently meeting to contain the existing risks as soon as possible

The prime minister’s office said the restriction was necessary to preserve the national security and integrity of the country, following the publication of “certain” audio clips.

“A crisis committee is currently meeting to contain the existing risks as soon as possible,” the office of Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth said in a statement.

Emtel, one of the three telecommunications operators in the Indian Ocean country, said it was in the process of implementing the directive and that “the user experience will be progressively disrupted”.

In the 10 November election, Jugnauth is looking to hold onto his Militant Socialist Movement party’s majority in parliament and give himself another five years in office.

Harm

Jugnauth and the police have previously claimed the leaked calls were manipulated using artificial intelligence.

In a joint statement, two civil society groups, the Internet Governance Forum and the Internet Society, said the dangers of shutting down the internet far outweighed any perceived benefits.

“Curtailing access to digital platforms would not only stifle democratic processes but also harm the economy, disrupt businesses, and restrict access to essential information and services,” the groups wrote.

Jugnauth first became prime minister in 2017, when his father stepped down from the post.

Last year a British court sitting as the final court of appeal for Mauritius upheld Jugnauth’s 2019 election win, rejecting an appeal by an opposition candidate who alleged it had been obtained through bribery and undue influence. — Villen Anganan, (c) 2024 Reuters

Don’t miss: